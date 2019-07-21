Pinning down a baby name is arguably one of the most difficult parts about having a baby because there are just so many options, TBH. But one former 19 Kids & Counting star who has mastered this tricky art is Amy Duggar, who revealed her first baby's name in the cutest way possible while on her last vacation pre-delivery. And I have a feeling you'll love the unique name she and her husband chose for their baby boy.

Amy, 32, revealed her baby's name on Instagram Saturday, sharing a photo of her burgeoning belly at the beach. The clothing store owner wrote her baby's name in the sand, revealing that she and her husband, Dillon King, plan to name their first child Daxton Ryan. Per her Instagram caption, the couple plan to call their son "Dax" for short, which is also adorable. Amy said that she and King "cannot wait to meet" their baby, who's due to arrive in the fall.

"Baby K has a name!!! Baby Dax we cannot wait to meet you!! You already bring so much joy into our lives!! We love you so much Daxton Ryan!" Amy captioned her sweet Instagram post, adding two blue hearts to top it all off.

The Duggar family was quick to hop into Amy's comments, celebrating her decision.

"Love the name," Anna Duggar wrote. "Can't wait to meet little Daxton Ryan."

"What a cute name! Love it!" Josiah and Lauren Duggar commented from their joint Instagram account.

"Love, love, LOVE the name! Yaaaaas," Jinger Vuolo wrote.

Daxton isn't just a super cute baby name, however — it has a pretty cool significance too, at least according to Baby Name Wizard. The site suggests the name is French in origin, and means "Warrior who conquers great obstacles." Baby Name Wizard states the name peaked in popularity in the United States in 2012, with 99 million babies receiving the name.

Amy has been celebrating the impending arrival of her son with her husband in Florida, according to PopCulture, and on Thursday, she shared a photo from the beach announcing that she'd officially entered her third trimester. The photo, with "Hello 3rd Trimester!" written over it, shows Amy wearing a black flower-patterned bikini while cradling her stomach near the water. "Goodbye Feet!" Amy captioned the photo.

Amy and King first announced their pregnancy news in April. The couple released a joint statement to People, sharing their excitement about the news.

"We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents! I'm over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can't hardly wait," they shared with People at the time.

Being a parent for the first time is full of difficulties, not the least of which includes picking a name. Amy and King are surely in for a tough road ahead, but I'm confident they're up to the task of raising little Daxton.