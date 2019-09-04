I remember nesting when I was nearing the end of my pregnancy really well. Don't hate me but I pretty much loved it. I loved folding and refolding baby clothes, I got really into baking cookies like I was going to give birth to a hungry 6-year-old and not a newborn baby. But then I ate the cookies so all was well. While I might have been a big fan of nesting (or at least, the kind of nesting I did), I get that it's not for everyone. And it's apparently really not for Amy Duggar, who says she's nesting but that it's making her feel all sorts of ways. Spoiler alert, not all of them are good.

The 3130 clothing boutique owner and cousin to the famously big Duggar family from TLC's Counting On is expecting her first baby within the next few months. She and her husband Dillon King have spent the summer getting ready for the arrival of their baby boy, who they plan to name Daxton Ryan King, by doing super fun things like going to New York City for a final kid-free getaway or enjoying a nice little babymoon on the beach in Florida. But let's face it; there's two kinds of getting ready for baby. The fun kind like holidays, and the other kind that maybe isn't so fun for everyone.

This is the stage Amy Duggar finds herself at right now. On Tuesday the expectant mom shared a post that read "nesting made me do it," then she went ahead and got real about exactly how she feels about nesting in the caption.

As she explained on Instagram:

I'm in the nesting stage- where I feel like everything has to get done right now, this very second and I'm the only one who can do it - the right way and everything must be perfect and in the right spot. I don't want to leave my house and I have this sudden burst of energy and I feel crazy! Sooo... tell me mama what's the craziest thing you ever did while you nested!? Which reminds me I need to re- organize the silverware drawer!

For those of you who have never experienced nesting, let me explain it to you. It's something that happens to many women near the end of their pregnancy, as per the American Pregnancy Association, a strong urge to clean and organize as you prepare to welcome your new baby. Not every pregnant woman experiences it, of course, but those that do have stories to share. Stories they are sharing with Amy Duggar on her Instagram feed, actually.

One social media user noted:

Went all Marie Kondo on my closet and then when I gave birth had literally 3 shirts left. Just meant I had to get a whole new wardrobe.

While another wrote:

Painted the grout in our kitchen. On my hands and knees with a child’s paint brush.

Finally Lauren Duggar, who is expecting a baby girl with Amy's cousin Josiah Duggar, wrote "Feeling the same" so you know it's going around.

Sure, nesting can be pretty annoying if you don't want to focus all that energy on organizing and cleaning. But take it from one who knows... it's actually a lot easier to do it before the baby arrives than after. Also bake a bunch of cookies for yourself as a reward, this is my best advice to all of you, Amy Duggar included.