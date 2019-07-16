If you've ever been pregnant in the summer, you already know one of the most important accessories is a healthy sense of humor because you're essentially carrying a little heater around inside you. Someone who has received this memo is 19 Kids & Counting alum Amy Duggar, who shared a new bump photo while on a babymoon to the beach. And it's clear from the hilarious snap that she's a pro at keeping her cool and sense of humor at the same time.

In case you already didn't know, Amy (aka "cousin Amy" if you're a Counting On fan), and her husband, Dillon King, are expecting their first child together later this year. And as the couple prepares to become first-time parents to a son, they're doing what so many wise and expectant moms and dads do — they're on a babymoon.

The pair, who wed in 2015, enjoyed a little holiday on the beach in South Walton, Florida, as Amy shared on Instagram TK. And by the looks of it, the two are having a blast. Want some proof? Look no further than a pic Amy shared of herself in profile wearing green bikini bottoms and a red top, with husband Dillon pretending to lean his hand on his wife's belly. Making matters even more hilarious? The mom-to-be captioned the shot: "Nailed it!" Yep, I'd have to agree.

If the appreciative comments from the 3130 clothing designer's followers are anything to go by, she truly did nail it.

One Instagram user wrote: "Yup u sure did nail it lol," while Amy's cousin, Jill Duggar, simply wrote, "Haha!"

It seems like Amy really needs to keep her sense of humor in tact, if only to laugh about being woken up at 3 AM when her baby boy goes "All Kung Fu on Mom's bladder," as she shared on Instagram this past weekend.

Amy also shared a conversation with her husband Dillon from that same time period on Instagram where he appeared to be struggling to understand why she can't "just go to sleep,"

"Real life conversations at 3 am:

Him: Why can't you sleep?

Me: ummm he's tap dancing on my rib cage...

Him: So?? Babe, just go to sleep...

Me: I CAN'T!!!

Him: But whyyyy???

Me: ughhhh Love my little ninja kicking machine.

So, yes, I can see why she would need an excellent sense of humor for this particular situation.

I'm sure it also helps that Amy seems very excited about becoming a mom for the first time. As she told Us Weekly back in December when she and her husband were getting ready to get pregnant:

For me, I just want to be a hands-on kind of mom. He’ll be a hands-on kind of dad. We want to be involved in our kids’ lives no matter what they do. And they’re going to be our little best friends. They don’t know it yet, but they will.

I can't say for certain, but I have a feeling Amy Duggar will be a great best friend to her baby once he arrives. Because let's face it — we all want to hang out with people who can laugh at the tough stuff, right?