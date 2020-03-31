Visiting grandparents has gotten incredibly complicated and increasingly difficult, both logistically and emotionally, during the growing coronavirus pandemic, but folks are getting creative to make sure their loved ones know they're still top of mind. Like Amy Schumer, who took her son Gene to visit her dad at his nursing home recently, holding a handwritten sign with a heartwarming message.

Schumer and her 10-month-old son Gene, who the comedian shares with her husband Chris Fischer, didn't go into the building where her father Gordon lives. Instead, she practiced good social distancing while also making sure her dad knew that he was on her mind. In a video posted on Tuesday afternoon, Schumer is seen waving up at her dad, aka Gene's grandpa. "Visiting Dad," she captioned the video, which also showed her holding a sign that read "Hi Grandpa. We love you!"

The happiness on her face in the video when she looks up at her dad's window is a lovely reminder that protecting your family members from potential infection is a powerful form of love.

Schumer has previously explained that her father Gordon was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when she was 12 years old and has lived in an assisted living facility ever since, according to People. She told Barbara Walters during a 2015 interview that she visits her father often and his medical diagnosis has been difficult to watch: "Some days he’s really good and he’s with it and we’re joking around. And some days I go to visit my dad and it’s so painful. I can’t believe it."

As her dad is an older adult with a pre-existing condition, he is much more vulnerable to the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). People all around the world are facing a similarly difficult predicament as Schumer with their own loved ones and commented on her post, letting her know she's not alone. "Awwww, i get it. i cant visit my grandma right now who's in a rehab place," one fan commented, while another said, "I’m sorry you can’t hug your papa right now." One more said, "I must be hormonal I just burst into tears watching this."

Beyond practicing social distancing and safely paying her dad a visit, while cooped up at home, Schumer has shared videos of herself cutting husband Fischer's hair and little Gene crawling around in their living room. She's also shared her gratitude for health care workers fighting the coronavirus. "We love you heroes," she captioned a recent post.

