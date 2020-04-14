You may have made note of it when she gave birth last year, but Amy Schumer revealed she's changed her son's middle name after she also realized that, along with his first name, it sounded a lot like the word "genital." Back in May 2019, the comedian and her husband, professional chef Chris Fischer, welcomed their first child together, a son named Gene Attell Fischer. But, after becoming aware of their hilarious "accident," the couple has switched up the little guy's name a bit.

"Do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name, is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer," Schumer revealed during a recent episode of her podcast Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls One Keith. "It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son 'Genital.'"

"Yeah. My mum pointed that out to me," Australian comedian Claudia O'Doherty, who was a guest on the most recent episode of the podcast and worked with Schumer on her movie Trainwreck. "My mum was like, 'Amy's called her son genital. And then... she was right."

Comedian Rachel Feinstein, one of the podcast's co-hosts, jumped in to note, "And then it's like 'Genital Fissure,' it almost sounds like, with the last name." Fortunately, little Gene is only 11 months old and does not appear to be phased at all by this hiccup.

Schumer went on to explain that the intention was to name her son after two comedians she respected, the late Gene Wilder and her good friend Dave Attell. While she said Attell was "so honored" to have her son named after him, she didn't want to let it stand as it was. Now Gene's name is Gene David Fischer, "after Attell and my dad's middle name is David," which means she's covered.

At the time of Gene's birth last May, social media was abuzz with questions about whether or not Schumer and Fischer were "pranking" fans with their son's middle name. Now it seems Schumer was actually just trying to honor her friend and fellow comedian and didn't make the connection herself until later on. Considering the fact that Gene is not quite 1 year old — he celebrates his first birthday on May 5 — and the name that they changed was a middle one rather than his first name, it seems like a pretty easy transition. And now little Gene won't have to go through school with a name that could also sound like "genital fissure." Crisis averted.