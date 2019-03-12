Throughout her pregnancy, Amy Schumer has been using her sense of humor to keep her going through some brutal complications. And don't expect her to lose that trademark sense of humor once she becomes a mother. In fact, in a new video, Schumer joked about what kind of mom she'll be after she gives birth and don't worry — she'll still be the same hilarious comedian everyone knows and loves. Although she says she's going to tone it down a bit, I'm not convinced...

Schumer's newest Netflix comedy special, Amy Schumer: Growing, premieres in one week on Tuesday, March 19. And in honor of her special, Schumer appeared in a new hilarious (and slightly NSFW) video for Netflix, during which she talked about how she plans on incorporating humor into her life as a new mom.

"I'm done saying dirty things, and it's not who I am anymore," Schumer said in the video. "And I know it's pretty weird to hear that from me, but get used to it. Because I pretty much already am an amazing mom."

"So now that I'm a role model to my little fetus, I've got to be more mature, more grown up, more dignified," she added.

Of course, her tone is filled with sarcasm, hinting that she'll still deliver her signature comedy, but will likely cover her baby-to-be's ears when she does.

Netflix on YouTube

Like most of her pregnancy, the filming of this video didn't come without complications — Schumer throws up on herself mid-video. And this is something she is quite used to by now since she has been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or HG — which is defined as excessive vomiting and severe morning sickness — throughout her pregnancy.

In the trailer for her Netflix special, Schumer also joked that she is adamant about not becoming a different person just because she is pregnant or about to be a mom. "I hate women who start to act really precious," she said. "You don't stop being you. You know, you don't stop working, or drinking like you—"

Although Schumer said in the promo video for the special that she only plans on talking about "pregnancy stuff" for 10 minutes, it will undoubtedly be a hit with moms, dads, and whoever else watches.

Netflix on YouTube

You really can't blame her for being honest and puking on camera. Throughout her entire pregnancy, Schumer has been candid about her struggle with HG, which affects a small percentage of pregnant women. And honestly, it sounds brutal...

Just last month, Schumer had to cancel her comedy tour because HG was still affecting her during her final months of pregnancy, according to People. "The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good," Schumer wrote in a statement. "But I am in my third trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting. I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for five minutes."

But all of this will be over soon enough when Schumer gives birth later this spring. And then we'll really get to see her become a mom who's loving, hilarious, candid, honest, and incredibly relatable.