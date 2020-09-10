In a recent Instagram post, Amy Schumer revealed she's been diagnosed with Lyme disease. In fact, she admitted she thought she might have been suffering from the symptoms for years. And if you think you have questions about what's going on with the actress and comedian, you're not alone. The mom of one had loads of questions too.

As the Mayo Clinic explained, Lyme disease is a condition caused by four different types of bacteria. In the U.S., people contract Lyme disease from Borrelia burgdorferi and Borrelia mayonii, both transmitted most commonly by the bite of an infected black-legged tick or deer tick.

People who spend a lot of time in the outdoors in wooded or grassy areas are more susceptible to being bitten by a tick and getting Lyme disease. Some of the early symptoms, which can pop up in stages over a long period of time, include rash, fever, chills, body aches, fatigue, headache, neck stiffness, and swollen Lymph nodes. If the disease goes untreated, more symptoms like neurological problems and joint pain can develop.

On Wednesday Schumer shared a photo of herself with her first fishing pole as a little girl along with the questions, "Anyone get LYME this summer?"

She went on to ask her followers for some advice about how to live her life with a disease she believes she has "had for years," apparently. "I got it and I’m on doxycycline. I have maybe had it for years. Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I know to stay out of the sun. I’m also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2. Please comment or text me on my number in my bio. I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it."

Several doctors and fellow Lyme disease sufferers shared advice and words of support on her wall, including one fan who gave her the bad news that wine might not be a great idea with her antibiotics. "Alcohol makes it less effective... and also avoid iron, and multivitamins within two hours of taking the doxycycline!"

Schumer is not the first celebrity to share her Lyme disease diagnosis with fans. Justin Bieber revealed his own diagnosis back in January, while singer Avril Lavigne said that she had contracted Lyme disease in 2014, just to name a couple of famous patients.

As a busy mom of 16-month-old son Gene and outdoorsy type of person, Amy Schumer's diagnosis must be a struggle, but she's doing the exact right thing by informing herself about the disease. Here's hoping she gets well soon.