About a month after revealing she and her husband Chris Fischer were "figuring out what to do" to give their 9-month-old son Gene a sibling, Amy Schumer shared an update about her IVF journey in a candid post on Instagram. While she said it can be a "painful and mentally grueling" experience, she's feeling "lucky" and "supported" by her fans and followers.

Back in January, Schumer shared that she was one week into IVF treatments and shared a photo on Instagram of her bruised belly. She also asked for a little help from her followers that read in part, "If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do... We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."

On Saturday, Schumer shared some good news with her followers that made her feel hopeful about her IVF journey. "Hey! So ivf went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right?" she wrote. "For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right?"

The I Feel Pretty actress acknowledged that many women had reached out to share their stories of IVF treatments with her and they ranged from "painful," and "mentally grueling" to "hopeful" and "encouraging."

"I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me," Schumer wrote. "They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down. So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling. I heard from hundreds of women about their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you."

Certainly one thing many had in common was their gratitude that Schumer was sharing her experience, with one follower writing: "Thank you Amy. I’m about to start the process and I’m nervous and scared but feel less alone when I read stories like yours." Another commented "IVF is so hard. 7 rounds here. Thank you for your honesty and for sharing your story."

Going through fertility treatments can often be an isolating and lonely journey, which is why Schumer's decision to share her own story and reach out to other women is such an empowering and appreciated move. "I just wanted to share," Schumer concluded her update, "and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process."