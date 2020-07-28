Do you know who doesn't care if you are trying to get work done? A baby, that's who. As evidenced by a hilarious photo Amy Schumer recently shared of herself and her son Gene, kids simply do not care about all of the things you need to get done in the day.

Schumer has been spending a whole lot of time at her home in Martha's Vineyard with husband Chris Fischer and the couple's 14-month-old son Gene lately. Sort of like most people. Also like most people, she has been doing a lot of work from home, including filming her Emmy-nominated cooking show for the Food Network Amy Schumer Learns To Cook.

Schumer might be a well-respected comedian with a recent documentary on HBO Max earning rave reviews for its honest look at her pregnancy and career, but to her son Gene she is just his mom. And in a new Instagram post, little Gene proves he is not about to be all cautious and careful of Schumer just because she's got work to do.

Instead, he appears to be taking off her headphones and trying to feed her something. Fortunately for him, he's awfully cute and his mom doesn't appear to concerned about it. "Good tech support is hard to find," she captioned the post.

Schumer has shared several cute photos of Gene in recent months, although she did admit back in June that she might need a little help dealing with her son's frustrations. As she captioned a photo from June 30 of herself posing with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, "We are so excited to announce that I’m joe Biden’s running mate! Just kidding but really any advice for a 14 month old who just had his first tantrum? I feel like he’s testing me."

Gene does appear to be testing her a bit. Just recently, in fact, he crashed one of Schumer's virtual interviews during a recent appearance on The View, sitting on his mom's knee and smiling before moving on and distracting himself with something off camera. Such is the life of a toddler. And the mother of a toddler. Famous or not.