Amy Schumer's Comment About Parenting Being 'Nuts' Is Obviously Not Wrong

Amy Schumer has only been a parent for about four months but she already seems to have a pretty good handle on things. The comedian and actress has been spending a lot of her time settling into her new life as mom to baby boy Gene with husband, chef Chris Fischer, and she's more than willing to share her thoughts on the process. In a recent Instagram post about her favorite things she would love to recommend, Schumer commented that parenting is "nuts," and honestly that's all you really need to know about becoming a mom as far as I'm concerned.

The I Feel Pretty actress welcomed first baby Gene Attell Fischer on May 5 and has been sharing little nuggets about her life as a mom ever since. In true Schumer fashion, she has been hilariously honest about the ups and downs of motherhood over the past few months, which should not have come as a surprise to anyone who followed Schumer's difficult pregnancy journey. The Emmy nominee was struck hard with with hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition where nausea can get extreme enough to land you in the hospital; an experience Schumer was generous enough to share with her fans.

But it was clearly all worth it, as the proud mom noted in her recent Instagram post.

Schumer shared a picture of herself with husband Fischer after playing some volleyball and decided to make a few recommendations for her fans. She apparently loved Quentin Tarantino's new film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Jia Tolentino's book Trick Mirror, oh and also parenting.

And I want to recommend being a parent if you can. It’s nuts.

I think we can all agree, this statement is accurate. Parenting is pretty nuts.

But also not such a bad gig, in the end.

Already Schumer has learned a truly vital tip to parenting; just laugh at everything. Also celebrate the little things you might not have cared about pre-baby, like your period. In July Schumer shared a post on Instagram with her husband on the beach and the joyful caption, "First period in a year!" with a pile of happy emojis. Because this is the real truth of being a mom, you just have no idea what's going to bring you joy. I bet you never thought it would be your period.

The actress has also had to deal with a 21st century reality for many parents, those trolls out there called mom shamers. When she went to perform at a comedy club a few weeks after Gene's birth, she was attacked on social media by complete strangers who decided she simply wasn't doing the mom thing right. Her response? To share a photo of herself the morning after pumping breast milk in bed with the caption:

Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!

That is how it's done, folks. When parenting (or mom-shamers) get nuts, you roll with it. This is how you stay sane and get to enjoy the roller coaster that is motherhood.

Just ask Amy Schumer.