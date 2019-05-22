Amy Schumer is only a few weeks into being a celebrity mom and already she is stuck dealing with mom-shamers. I mean, can we let her body heal for just a minute or two before launching into attack mode guys? Apparently not, although I'm happy to report that she has the skills to deal with this kind of online bullying better than most. Indeed, Amy Schumer shared a message to her mom-shamers and it's as glib and simple and perfect as you might expect from a seasoned comedian, so I think we can all rest easy without worrying about her too much.

The Trainwreck actress and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, welcomed their first child together on May 5 — a little boy named Gene Attell Fischer. In the two weeks since Gene was born, Schumer has been sharing some pretty hilarious parenting updates about the realities of new motherhood, and for the most part it seemed as though her stark honesty was pretty well received. But then Schumer did something that the mom-shamers of the internet apparently deemed unforgivable: she went back to work.

On Sunday night, around two weeks after Gene's birth, Schumer performed a set at the Comedy Cellar, according to HuffPost. And the mom-shamers were not pleased at all.

When the new mom posted a picture from her set, some of her followers praised her strength and resilience. Others, however, were not so kind.

One Instagram user wrote, "Jesus, Amy. Let the stitches dissolve first. I’m still on the couch and my youngest is three," while another wrote, "Already???? That’s insane!!! And inhumane. Contract or not you need to be allowed at least 6 weeks for maternity."

It's important to note that Schumer never once indicated that she was somehow forced to go back to work when her son was 2 weeks old; in fact, she seemed to be quite looking forward to it. Perhaps that's a by-product of genuinely loving what you do for a living.

The I Feel Pretty actress was quick to make sure fans knew she wasn't bothered by the mom-shaming; when friend Molly McNearney wrote on Schumer's wall, "And...here comes the mom shaming.....ughhhhhhhhhhh," the actress replied, "I've always wanted to be mom shamed!"

And then she went on to share an update specifically for mom-shamers on Tuesday.

The grinning mom shared a photo of herself sitting up in bed, rubbing her eyes and pumping breast milk with the caption:

Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night! #tinystairs #schumerpumprules

Here's the thing; not every new mom wants to go back to work. But that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of women who feel energized and fulfilled by their work and are angling to get back to it. No woman should be forced back to work after their baby is born because of poor maternity leave options, but if a woman chooses to dive back in? Let's not do that finger pointing thing that already happens too often to mothers, OK?

Especially if you're planning on pointing the cold finger of judgment at Amy Schumer because she'll take you down every time.