In case you haven't noticed already, Amy Schumer is making a name for herself as a pretty cool and loving mom, despite the fact that her baby is not even two months old yet. Case in point: Amy Schumer's new photo of baby Gene celebrating pride proves that she'll raise her son in an inclusive and accepting atmosphere, two values which are near and dear to her heart.

The I Feel Pretty actress and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, welcomed baby boy Gene Attell Fischer on May 5, just one day before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their baby boy Archie into the world (which Schumer hilariously pointed out in her Instagram post at the time, by the way). And ever since little Gene's birth, Schumer has been sharing tidbits about the family's new life together on social media with mixed results. When she went back to work, for instance, some people were mad, but Schumer dealt with the mom-shamers perfectly. And because Schumer is still very much herself, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that her latest Instagram post is a celebration of LGBTQ rights, a cause she has always championed.

On Monday, for example, the Trainwreck star shared a photo of Gene looking wide-eyed and adorable with the family dog and captioned the post, "Happy Pride babies!!!!" Talk about a beautiful picture, right? From the post's caption to the cute faces in the snap, there's a lot to love here.

Schumer has long been vocal in her support of LGTBQ rights, and even while she was still pregnant for Gene, she was making sure to be as inclusive and accepting as possible. One great example? Look no further than Schumer's "gender reveal" announcement. In a February Instagram post to promote her Netflix comedy special, Growing, Schumer explained that she and her husband had some exciting news, stating, according to E! News:

What I wanted to announce was the baby's gender. We're so excited to say that we don't care what the gender is. However the baby identifies is fine, whatever the baby's sexuality is [and] any way the baby identifies is cool with us, as long as it doesn't identify as a DJ, because that's heartbreaking.

Ha! The DJ line is too perfect.

When Schumer finally made the decision to let the world know the sex of her baby, she did so with a political post asking people to boycott popular food chain Wendy's for allegedly "refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields," as she wrote on Instagram in May. At the end of the post, Schumer threw in that she and Fischer were expecting a boy because that's just how she rolls.

Amy Schumer is obviously very new to parenting, but it's genuinely heartening to see her staying true to herself as a human being and her ideals. Clearly, she's got her eye on the prize, which seems to be a compassionate child who will grow up in an environment full of love and inclusion. You go, mama.