Being a working parent is no easy task, especially for moms, because they often have to deal with a myriad of societal expectations. Not to mention, returning to a job after giving birth can bring up a mixed bag of emotions, something Amy Schumer's post about being a working parent touched on honestly. And Schumer's candor seemingly opened up the floodgates for many moms to share their experiences going back to work after giving birth.

"I'm feeling strong and good and like I’m still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I’m excited to reach," Schumer began in a Saturday Instagram post celebrating baby Gene's 5-month milestone. "It’s felt good to be back at work."

But she shared with her fans that going back to work has come with its own set difficulties. "I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old. A couple days I’ve cried from missing him," she continued on her social media.

"It’s mostly good to be back and the breaks energize me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more," she said, while noting that she has it "a lot easier than many people."

Other mothers and social media fans chimed in, agreeing with the 38-year-old comedian and actor's take on being a working parent, which is often a mixed back of emotions.

"This is so important to say," Jenna Hager agreed.

Debra Messing, another mom and comedian, shared that when she went back to work after giving birth, she would breastfeed her newborn on bathroom breaks. But it wasn't at all easy, especially on show nights. "Omg, my body hurt from his absence. I felt a physical yearning, and I questioned myself, and felt guilty, and would cry. It was hard," Messing said. "It’s hard, being a working mom. But I believe that we are better mom’s when we are able to do what fulfills us."

Another mom agreed, sharing, "It took me a long time to find my work self again and I was pushing so hard to be the old version of me that it was miserable. It was this horrible attempt at proving I could do it all. It wasn’t until I embraced being a working MOM that it all came together. But it took time."

Schumer recently became a first-time mom after giving birth to her son Gene in May of this year. Since then and throughout her pregnancy, she has been open on Instagram about the challenges and pleasures about being a mother, especially one who sometimes receives harsh and uncalled for criticism.

In a post shortly following Gene's birth, for instance, Schumer shared a candid post of herself in bed with a breast pump. "Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!" she captioned the photo, clearly a response to the hate she received for continuing her work as a new mother.

Many times she has brushed off the less glamorous parts of motherhood through her humor. At her 5-week update post-birth, she shared a photo of her pushing a stroller in a bra and underwear, captioned, "Hospital underwear for life!"

Another photo showed Schumer sporting two breast pumps at once, with a stoic face, sarcastically captioned, "Guys what are we doing tonight?"

All of this is to say Amy Schumer has never shied away from being open throughout her pregnancy and first postpartum and now as a mom, leave it to Amy Schumer to make all moms feel like the rockstars that they are.