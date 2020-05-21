Considering her own activism for gun violence prevention and reproductive rights, it's no surprise that Amy Schumer's son Gene loves reading a book that's all about standing up to injustice and inequality in the world. In fact, according to the comedian, it's his "favorite."

Schumer's 1-year-old son Gene is a frequent star of her social media platform, so when she recently reached a whopping 10 million followers on Instagram she celebrated with a video of her husband, chef Chris Fischer, reading a story to their little boy while the two of them hung out under a table.

The name of the book, which Schumer noted is Gene's "favorite," is Get Up, Stand Up, based on the song written by legendary singer Bob Marley, co-written by his daughter Cedella Marley and illustrated by John Jay Cabuay. The book follows a young girl on her walk to school as she tries to deal with some bullying and intimidation. But as she makes her way along, she and her friends come up with loving solutions to make the world a better place.

Get Up, Stand Up uses Marley's lyrics as a conduit to encourage little ones to "Get up, stand up. Stand up for your rights. Get up, stand up. Don't give up the fight." And judging from Gene's reaction, it looks like the book is a pretty big hit with kids, too.

Get Up Stand Up was released in 2019, almost four decades after Marley was shot and killed in 1981. The message of his music remains valid to this day, of course, and the story in the book is a perfect accompaniment to further cement the message of standing up for what's right in the world.

Schumer's followers appreciated not just the message of the book but the fact that Gene's dad was reading to him. "I love this. As an avid reader myself, and former bookstore employee, I love seeing children with books and especially adults reading with them. Beautiful video," one follower commented. Another noted that the cozy set-up enjoyed by Gene and Fischer looked pretty terrific, writing: "I like the location of their 'library'."

Reading to kids is incredibly beneficial for a number of reasons, from birth right on through to when they become teens. And it's lovely to see that Schumer and her husband are doing more than just reading to their son — they're sharing an important message. About standing up for what you believe in and doing what's right.