With several truly adorable photos, Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his son. On Thursday evening, the CNN news revealed that he welcomed a son named Wyatt Morgan Cooper earlier in the week and also shared the emotional significance behind his name.

"I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father," Cooper captioned a series of photos on Instagram. "This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old."

"He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was," Cooper continued. "My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son."

The new dad also shared that his newborn son weighed 7.2 pounds at birth. "He is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy," Cooper wrote. Wyatt arrived via surrogate, and the proud dad wrote that he is "grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him." He explained that his surrogate has a family of her own, and is "thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me."

Cooper spoke publicly about the birth of his baby boy during a Thursday CNN Town Hall, saying that he had become a father and admitting, "I've never actually said that before, out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me."

The new dad opened up about the fact that he didn't think he would get the chance to be a father as "a gay kid," and wanted to acknowledge the people who had paved the way for that to become a reality for him. Several celebrities took to Cooper's post to offer their congratulations about his exciting news like fellow dad Ricky Martin who wrote, "Congrats my friend! #WelcomeBabyWyatt," and Alyssa Milano who wrote, "Now the fun really begins. Congratulations. I’m so thrilled for you."

Cooper's friend Andy Cohen, who became a father himself to baby boy Benjamin in Feb. 2019, shared the news on his own Instagram page with the message, "new life, new hope!” Wyatt Cooper, you couldn’t have come at a better time! I know a friend who can’t wait to meet you."

It seems everyone is excited to see Anderson Cooper become a dad. No one more so than the man himself.