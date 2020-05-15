For little ones who may need a little help understanding why their lives are still on hold, a new animated short honoring essential workers fighting the coronavirus could help. Of course, we all want to go back to regular life, but as this touching short from Ayzenberg Group shows, there is a "Covid-dragon" who needs to be defeated first and kids can help by protecting those on the frontlines.

Released earlier this month, "How The Covid-dragon Disappears" tells a story "about a boy living in a world of fears." The little boy is stuck in his house "bored to tears," which is essentially most kids right about now. Schools across the country have been closed for nearly two months and social distancing measures mean playdates are off the table. So the little boy decides to sit down and write himself a story — about a brave knight who "goes to battle a mysterious creature in a hospital ward."

How does the brave knight go about battling the Covid-dragon, who is actually a virus? "To fight it, you cover your mouth when you cough and carefully wash each hand," the narrator in the short says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water as one of the best ways to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It might not be as exciting as a sword fight with a mythical dragon, but this is exactly what will fight off the Covid-dragon.

The young boy also fights the Covid-dragon by staying "six feet away from others if you have to leave your home, so the dragon can't grow bigger and stronger and continue to roam."

All of these measures are done in an effort to help the boy support the actual brave knights, who are shown to be dressed in hospital scrubs and wearing protective face masks. At the end of the short, which was written and directed by Joey Jones, the boy realizes he doesn't have anything to worry about. As long as he stays home, washes his hands, and covers his cough, he will be helping the real heroes fight the Covid-dragon.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.