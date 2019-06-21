In the latest chapter of the 2019 Duggar baby boom, Anna Duggar revealed her sixth baby's sex via Instagram on Thursday. The announcement was a little different than her previous reveals, as she decided to spill the beans in the form of a science experiment involving a "bee hive," baking soda, water, and vinegar. As for how the reveal turned out? You'll have to watch the creative reveal for yourself.

Anna and her husband, Josh Duggar, are parents to five kids: Mackynzie, 9, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, Meredith, 3, and Mason, 21 months. In April, Anna announced the couple is expecting baby number six, a sibling that's set to arrive in the fall.

After a few months of teasing the baby's sex, Anna finally revealed the news Thursday, writing: "This is the 6th gender reveal for our little family and it always so exciting! Each child God has given us is unique and special."

Since this wasn't Anna's first rodeo, she aimed for a more creative reveal this time around. To achieve her goal, she created a bee hive filled with the ingredients to make a chemical volcano. You might have seen this experiment on YouTube, or maybe you helped your child make one for school. Essentially, you mix together dish soap, baking soda, and vinegar to create an explosion effect, an easy project that kids tend to love.

As for how Anna turned this experiment into a sex reveal? She put colored dye into the mixture, so her "lava" would turn either pink or blue. But instead of making a makeshift volcano, she constructed a bee hive. "What's it gonna bee?" she wrote on a banner underneath the hive.

The sex reveal was on Marcus' birthday, so Anna had him do the honors. And when Marcus poured vinegar into the hive, a pink mixture erupted. Yep, it's a girl!

"We all look forward to the arrival of our daughter/sister this fall!" Anna penned.

Anna also brought up the recent passing of "Grandma Duggar," nothing that she found out the baby's sex before she died. "With Grandma’s passing last week, this 6th gender reveal is a reminder of her love — I’m so glad we were able to share the news of our third little girl with Great-Grandma before she went to be with Jesus!" she said.

After Anna shared the reveal, many fans took to the post's comments section to commend her creative idea.

Someone wrote: "This is a cute reveal idea!"

Another person said: "What a neat idea for a gender reveal! I love that you included your kiddos in this."

"Such a fun way to do a gender reveal!! I’ve never seen it done that way!" one fan gushed.

There's a good chance this won't be the last reveal for Anna and her family — the former reality star admitted that she's leaving the future open to more kids.

“So far our kids pretty much have a 2+ year gap between each one, at this rate number 20 would arrive when I’m 60,” Anna told a fan about the possibility of having 20 kids, one more child than her in-laws, according to Cheat Sheet. “So no I don’t think I will have 20. I’m thankful for the six children God has given us, and I’m just treasuring each day and leaving the future in HIS hands!”

Hmm, I'm not sure whether Anna will be able to top this reveal if she does conceive again. But for now, it's nice to enjoy the creative idea she whipped up to announce the impending arrival of her little girl.