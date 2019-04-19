I've never fully understood why, but Anne Hathaway sometimes gets a bit of a bad rap. It's not that the internet dislikes her, per se, as much as she's seemed to be slightly divisive in the past. Rather famously so, come to think of it. So when Anne Hathaway explained why she quit drinking for her son recently, my first reaction was, Uh oh here we go, but I was wrong. Hathaway's not here to judge anyone for their choices, so I'm really hoping she'll get a free pass here.

Hathaway and her husband of six years, actor Adam Shulman, are parents to 3-year-old son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman together. The Princess Diaries actress has kept her life with her son intensely private since his birth, as so many other celebrities have decided to do. And while the actress is presumably interested in continuing to protect her son's privacy, she did open up about a pretty monumental decision she made as his mother in a recent interview with Tatler.

Hathaway told the magazine that she has decided not to drink alcohol while she is continuing to raise her son, but insists the decision isn't based on any "moralistic" choice; she simply doesn't quite trust herself to know when to knock it off.

As The Dark Knight star told Tatler, she is not one of those people who can "nurse a glass of wine throughout an entire evening." She said, "My issue is I love it. So. Much. But the way I do it makes me unavailable to my son."

Hathaway went on to recount her last hangover, which she told the magazine lasted for five whole days. "I’d earned it — it was a day drinking session with friends that went into an evening birthday party with one of my drinking buddies," she explained to Tatler.

And so she has made a conscious decision to stop.

This isn't the first time Hathaway has discussed her decision to quit drinking for her son's benefit as well as her own. In an interview on Ellen, the Serenity actress told the talkshow host she gave up alcohol back in October after an incident that upset her, as BuzzFeed reported.

"I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school — I wasn't driving, but I was hungover, and that was enough for me. I didn't love that," she previously told Ellen DeGeneres, according to Page Six.

The reality is, as Hathaway discovered, hangovers last longer than people first suspected. In fact, according to Tech Times, a 2018 study found that hangovers actually affect you long after all traces of alcohol have left your system.

After that moment, as she told DeGeneres, "I quit drinking back in October. For 18 years I'm going to stop drinking while my son is living in my house, just because I don't totally love the way I do it. He's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

The thing I like here is that Anne Hathaway isn't pointing a finger at other mothers and saying they shouldn't ever have a glass of wine or whatever. She's simply managed to figure out something that makes her feel more balanced and comfortable as a mother. And I'm all for moms finding their comfort zones.