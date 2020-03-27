As people across the country are practicing social distancing, students are now learning at home, and many are out of work, one thoughtful Maryland mom has been packing free lunches during this tough time in the world and supporting her community.

Nic Kipke, a Republican member of the Maryland House of Delegates, recently shared a photo of a tent set up in the Severna Park area in Central Maryland on social media. The tent was covering a table of bagged lunches with three poster boards. "On this table every day at 11 AM, FREE LUNCH FOR ANYONE WHO NEEDS IT," the posters read.

Underneath those notes, the incredibly kind and unidentified mom wrote, "I will be leaving some healthy sack lunches on this table for you if you are hungry and need to eat. Made with love by a neighborhood mom in a clean and sanitized kitchen," according to CBS Baltimore.

"Things like this really lifts my spirits!" Kipke captioned the photo on Twitter. "It’s great to see so many in our community doing so much to care for others during this stressful time."

He isn't alone, of course. The photo has been shared by several media outlets and appreciated by locals. For instance, Kimberly Gussow, a local mom who picked up one of the bagged lunches filled with a ham sandwich, an apple, and an orange and told ABC News that this gesture really lifted her spirits. "This makes me embrace my community even more," she told the news outlet. "I'm proud to live here. It’s great to show our kids that there is good in our world. It’s not just about ourselves, it needs to be about others too."

With a lot of distressing news circulating throughout the country these days, not the least of which being that the United States now leads the world in confirmed cases of the coronavirus, this anonymous mom working away in her sterilized kitchen to provide a bagged lunch for people in her neighborhood might not change the outcome of the growing pandemic, but she is doing more than her part to lift people's spirits and remind them they're not alone.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.