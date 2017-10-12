Apparently Low-Fat Avocados Exist Now & So, You Can Really Say Goodbye To Your Paychecks

Fellow guacamole lovers, you're going to want to take a deep breath and sit down for this one: Low-fat avocados exist now so the world is at least one-fifth less terrible than it was before. Although I love them so very, very much, there are also lots of things wrong about the blessed avocado. Like their staggeringly high price tag no matter what or the fact that they sometimes inspire violent cartel wars in the regions where they're produced. As if that didn't make me feel guilty enough every time I slice one up onto my breakfast sandwich, their fat content is also off the charts.

It's true that avocados are full of the "good" kind of monounsaturated fat, which can lower your cholesterol, according to the American Heart Association. But still, just half of an avocado contains pretty much all of your daily recommended fat content, healthy fat or not.

Half of an avocado? That translates to basically no guacamole. And that turkey and swiss cheese sub (man, I'm hungry) can turn a semi-healthy lunch into just one big Fat Sandwich™ as soon as you add a few slices of avocado to it.

Is this a "champagne problem" — yet another silly, privileged worry I have when there's actual suffering in the world, like genocide, hunger, and all sorts of "-isms" threatening the human rights of marginalized people on literally every single continent 24 hours a day? Absolutely. But that does not mean that these low-fat avocados shouldn't be welcomed with open arms. And tortilla chips, lots of them.

Alas, good news often comes with some bad news, too. And yes, these low-fat avocados also have a huge bummer attached to them: They aren't exactly available in the North American market just yet. But! If you live in Spain, you're totally in luck. According to Fruitnet.com, the "Avocado Light" is an exclusive variety grown in Latin America and is being launched by Eurobanan in Madrid this month. It's low-fatness has also been verified by labs and the Spanish Health Foundation's Food Health Program, as Fruitnet.com reported.

They are reportedly just as delish as other avocados, with a "smooth, shiny green skin and a delicate light flavor,” according to the site. In addition to fulfilling your dietary needs, this avocado also has an added bonus — it ripens quickly, but has a slower oxidation process, which means your avocados won't turn brown and unusable as quickly.

Basically, the Avocado Light is the solution to all the champagne problems, because if we can only consume half an avocado a day, WTF do you do with the second half? All hail the low-fat avocado.

Eurobanan’s import and marketing director Ramón Rey told Fruitnet in a statement that the company has high hopes for the Avocado Light:

Its arrival in Spain could mark the second big jump in the development of the avocado the market. Consumption is growing constantly, as are consumer concerns about getting a balanced diet. Now, thanks to the Avocado Light, you can enjoy this fruit at all times in a much lighter way.

Avocados are literally stressing people out in so many ways. A study done by Goldsmith’s University of London found that "avocado anxiety" is an actual phenomenon. The survey found that one in three millennials have low-key anxiety about whether their avocados are ripe enough to eat or if they're slowing turning into brown mush on their counter while they're at work or something. Yup, really.

The study ranked avocado anxiety 14 on the list of "first world problems" millennials had, just behind "having to get dressed to open the front door” and “having numerous items of clothing on one hanger because you haven’t got enough," which to be fair, are really annoying scenarios.

Much like the number one millennial problem from the study: Vague delivery times that cause one to wait around all day, possibly causing you to consume more than the recommended amount of guacamole on your couch. OK, I made that last part up, but the waiting thing was a real concern according to the study.

Sigh. Hopefully, the Avocado Light is a huge hit in Spain and American buyers catch onto this marvel of modern science soon, because Americans could use just one good thing right now. A low-fat avocado won't solve the world's actual problems, but it might make them more bearable.

Watch Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Check out the entire Romper's Doula Diaries series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.