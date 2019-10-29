Apples are one of the best things about autumn, so you'll want to have a close look at your stash as North Bay Produce in Michigan has recalled apples in eight states due to concerns that the produce may be contaminated with listeria. So apple lovers, read on to learn if your fall fruit is included in this most recent recall.

On Tuesday, the company — based in Traverse City, Michigan — issued a voluntary recall of six different types of apples from its farms due to a fear that they could be contaminated with listeria bacteria, according to Newsweek. According to an official statement from North Bay Produce, the company had tested some of its products and found that some contained the bacteria that causes listeria. A total of 2,300 cases of fresh apples that were shipped to distributors in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin between Oct. 16 to Oct. 21 were included in the recall.

"We here at North Bay Produce are parents and grandparents ourselves, so we share your readers’ food safety concerns. In fact, that is exactly why we voluntarily issued the recall," the company said in a statement to Romper. "We take the health and wellness of our consumers very seriously."

North Bay Produce urged anyone who has the recalled apples to "not consume it." And if you're not sure if your apples are included in this recall, the company said customers can "review the product table and photos on our website, or ask the store from which the apples were purchased if they sold the apples."

"We know many consumers have been frustrated because we can’t provide a list of stores that sold the recalled products," the company said. "We also completely understand this. We do not sell directly to stores; we sell to distribution centers, wholesalers and brokers who then reship the product to individual store or companies. That is why either using the information on our website or asking your store is the best way to identify the recalled product."

The company has also asked retailers and distributors that have some of the potentially contaminated apples on hand to remove them from the shelves and destroy them. The six different varieties of apples included in the recall are as follows.

Red Delicious

McIntosh

Honeycrisp

Fuji

Jonathan

Jonamac

If you're worried yours might be included in the recall, consumers should note that they are sold in both North Bay Produce branded plastic bags as well as clear, non-branded bags.

The branded apples are sold under the names Great Lakes and North Bay Produce Pure Michigan while some of the unbranded apples are sold individually at retail outlets.

Any apples purchased before Oct. 16 are fine, but North Bay Produce recommends discarding apples purchased after that date to be safe. To check your apples, look for UPC codes starting with 8 13635 in Michigan, Louisiana, and Wisconsin and PLU numbers 4195, 4019, 4167, and 4168 in North Carolina and Florida. All Fresh Thyme Farmers' Markets sold Fuji apples with PLU number 4195 attached. So far, there have not been any injuries or illnesses reported in connection to this recall.

Listeria is a serious intestinal infection usually caused by eating contaminated foods, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, elderly people, and those suffering from a weakened immune system.

If you think you have potentially contaminated apples, the best thing to do is either discard them or return them to your place of purchase. North Bay Produce said in its statement that they "are also happy to answer consumers’ questions." So if you do you have further questions about the recall, contact call North Bay Produce at 231-929-4001 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST or visit the company website to send an email.