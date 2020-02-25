Are you one of those people who can't stop baking? Who invites people over just so you have an excuse to make a seven-layer dark chocolate cake with salted caramel ganache? I have good news for you: You can apply to be a contestant on The Great American Baking Show and finally find out if you are one of the best amateur bakers in the country. Otherwise why did you even bother to buy that high-end mixer with the pastry hook unless you were preparing for the big leagues of baking?

The Great American Baking Show, which is a spin-off of the original BBC series The Great British Bake-Off, is looking for amateur bakers to come try out their skills under the big tent for the upcoming 2020 season. The show just finished its fifth season on ABC, where professional bakers Paul Hollywood and Sherry Yard eat all sorts of pastries, cakes, pies, and other specialties created by regular people with a passion for baking to finally decide who the best amateur baker in America might be. Also the winner gets $250,000 along with the prestige of being top baker, so here's what you need to know about how to apply to get your chance to be that person.

The Great American Baking Show applicants must be at least 18 years old, a legal resident of the United States, and an amateur baker. Once applicants have established that they are not, indeed, professional bakers looking to better their public profile, they also need to make sure they have the next 12 months free of big social obligations just in case they make it.

From there, it's time to move on to a whole bunch of food-related questions to be answered. Things like "Who taught you how to bake?" and "How did you get started?" The form also asks applicants to describe the most difficult dish they've ever baked, how often you head to the kitchen to do some baking and who you're doing it for. After all of that, applicants upload photos of themselves as well as photos of their top five best bakes.

Finally, applicants must upload a one to two minute video explaining who they are and why they are so passionate about baking. All of this has to be done by Feb. 28, aka this Friday, so if you are interested, it's probably a good idea to get cracking.

Fans of the show already know the bakers exhibit more than just a talent for yummy desserts. It's all about the passion they feel for their craft. So if you are seriously passionate about baking and think you could handle the pressure cooker of doing it on television under the watchful eye of Paul Hollywood, by all means apply as soon as possible.

Ready. Set. Bake.