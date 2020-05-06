Today's the day: little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is officially 1 year old. To celebrate his special day on May 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a video on Archie's birthday that captured a precious family moment. In the brand new video, which was shot by Prince Harry in collaboration with Save The Children UK, Markle read the beloved children's book Duck! Rabbit! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld with her son's help turning the pages.

"For Save The Stories, we're going to read Duck! Rabbit!" Markle says, prompting little Archie to open the book. "Good job!" she praises him. Wearing a simple white onesie and babbling so adorably, Archie eagerly helps his mom read the book while she acts out some of the pages and Prince Harry quacks in the background. And at one point in the video, Archie grabs another book and puts it in Markle's lap. "Let's finish this book first, then we'll have that book," Markle says as Prince Harry laughs from behind the camera. Markle then stares into the camera with a bewildered expression as Archie keeps throwing the second book on the floor.

Once the book is over, Markle and Prince Harry cheer for Archie, who smiles widely at the camera and says "dada". This video is absolutely the cutest thing you will see all day.

While everyone can agree that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's little boy is so dang cute, people also can't get over how much Archie looks like Prince Harry when he was the same age. "Archie is a mini Harry," one Twitter user commented. And this photo below of a young Prince Harry will have you nodding your head in agreement.

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

It's hard to believe Archie is finally 1 year old, but getting to see him and see just how much he's grown up recently in this precious video was a treat. Markle said in March that he is beginning to walk and is "into everything," which seems like an accurate description based on his birthday video.

In addition to making everyone's day a little brighter, Markle and Prince Harry shared Archie's birthday video to help raise awareness for Save The Children UK, a non-profit organization raising funds for children and families impacted by the ongoing pandemic. "Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading 'Duck! Rabbit' by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks)," Save The Children UK wrote on Instagram. "As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection."