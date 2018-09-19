Swaggy C and Bayleigh’s relationship on Big Brother 20 was a little unorthodox from the start. They met and fell in love in the weeks leading up to Swaggy C’s eviction, and he actually met her parents while she was sequestered in the jury house. Usually when your significant other meets the parents, it's a good sign that things are moving in the right direction. So given their whirlwind romance, are Bayleigh and Swaggy C still together after Big Brother? They both said during their Big Brother exit interviews that they love and care for each other, so it's safe to say they’re ready to carry on their relationship outside of the house.

Swaggy C said as much in an interview with Us Weekly, explaining that before his eviction, the pair had a long talk about their future and apparently they have some big plans for outside of the show. "It's crazy but we talked about moving in with each other after the show ends," he revealed. "When you confide in someone and can put 100 percent trust in them it grows fast. You see them at their worst, you sleep with them every night, you see them at their best."

It’s unclear where they will live, as Swaggy resides in Connecticut and Bayleigh is based in Georgia, but the Big Brother power couple is determined to make it work.

Swaggy also confirmed the status of his relationship with Bayleigh to Parade magazine shortly after his eviction in July. "She’s trustworthy, and she showed that she cared about me, and it wasn’t just game-related," he said of his former housemate and current girlfriend. "She cared about the features of my life and making sure I woke up on time, ate the right foods, cutting my bad habits like biting my nails. That was the biggest thing that drew me close to her. It wasn’t just game — it was real life."

Since Bayleigh is still in the jury house with no outside contact, her family likely runs her Instagram account, and there are plenty of posts about Swaggy and Bayleigh’s relationship inside the Big Brother house including use of the hashtag "Swayleigh." Aww.

As fans saw on Big Brother, Swaggy met Bayleigh’s family and they seemed to hit it off. While it might be a weird feeling for Bayleigh to know that her boyfriend has hung out with her family without her, their approval is definitely a good sign for the future of their relationship. They also approve of Swaggy monetizing on the relationship with official Swayleigh merchandise.

Before heading off to the jury house, Bayleigh did her requisite exit interview with TV Guide, as all evicted houseguests do, and she seemed totally enamored with Swaggy (despite not seeing him since he left the show). When asked what she wants to do with Swaggy next, Bayleigh responded, "Definitely The Amazing Race. Swaggy and I want to take over the world together!"

Given their plans for their future together and the fact that Swaggy calls Bayleigh his girlfriend on Instagram, they’re definitely still together. Technically, they haven't seen each other in weeks, though, so the real test will be once she gets out of jury sequester, come Big Brother 20 finale night. I'm wishing them nothing but luck!