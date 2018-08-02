The beauty of Big Brother is that it brings together a group of people from all walks of life and from all over the country each season. This means that someone like Swaggy C from Bridgeport, Connecticut, can meet someone like Bayleigh, who lives in a totally different region, but also somehow connect on a deep level. Since their respective homes are far from each other, where is Bayleigh on Big Brother from exactly? Her Big Brother bio lists her hometown as Lee’s Summit, Missouri, but she currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia. Because she’s also a flight attendant, Bayleigh kind of lives all over the place if you think about it. If Swaggy C has anything to say about it, however, that could be changing soon after she leaves the Big Brother house or soon after she wins that $500,000 prize. You know, whatever comes first.

Shortly after being evicted, Swaggy C spoke to Us Weekly about the game he played and the relationship he formed with Bayleigh. And, he revealed, the couple had a four-hour discussion about their future the night before he was voted out of the house. "It’s crazy but we talked about moving in with each other after the show ends," he said. "When you confide in someone and can put 100 percent trust in them it grows fast. You see them at their worst, you sleep with them every night, you see them at their best."

He also revealed that they were using labels for each other as a couple as early as day 10. It’s not clear if Bayleigh will make the move to Connecticut or if Swaggy C will relocate to Georgia, but apparently their plan is to keep their relationship going. If there really is love between them already, as Swaggy C told Julie Chen upon his eviction, then that shouldn’t be a problem.

Swaggy C told Parade that part of what drew him to Bayleigh was her concern and care for him on a real level rather than just a game level. He doesn't regret spending time with her before his eviction rather than campaigning harder to other houseguests, since by then they’d connected on a personal level. That being said, it’s no wonder that Bayleigh might soon be calling a new house or a new state her home.

Although Bayleigh lives in Atlanta when she’s not competing for money on reality TV, her hometown in Missouri is a lot different. Lee’s Summit is the sixth largest city in the state and has a population of more than 91,000. In 2010, CNN named it as the 27th best place to live in the U.S. out of 100 other cities, so Bayleigh likely has plenty of hometown pride. As she explained on Big Brother, she grew up in an affluent neighborhood and attended good schools. This isn't too surprising, as the median household income is $80,494, so it’s probably not a bad place to have grown up in. That being said, she doesn't live there now and outside of Big Brother, her life is in a much more fast-paced city.

If her relationship with Swaggy C survives this separation and then life outside in the real world, then Bayleigh could be looking at relocating again. Maybe the couple will move to one of their respective hometowns or somewhere totally different, but they both seem ready for whatever comes next.