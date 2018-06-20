The Duggar family is currently going through a bit of a baby boom at the moment, as evidenced by the fact that two Duggars gave birth in the span of five months. And as some fans already know, Jinger Duggar is set to give birth to her first daughter in July, which will bring the total of Duggar grandkids born in 2018 to three. Obviously, this is an exciting time for the family, and fans enjoy seeing photos of the new babies on social media. Some people might have noticed, however, that some of the happy parents don't have Instagram accounts. That being said, are Kendra and Joseph Duggar on social media? Fans might be disappointed to learn that the couple — and their newborn son, Garrett — are absent from the 'gram.

When a Duggar gets hitched, they typically set up their first Instagram account right away. So, when Joseph got married to Kendra in September 2017, it was assumed he'd sign up for the platform ASAP. And considering Joseph's older sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, set up a joint Instagram account when she married Austin Forsyth in May 2017, fans thought he'd take a similar route. Joseph and Joy-Anna are exceptionally close, after all.

Interestingly enough, however, Joseph and Kendra have avoided social media since their wedding. And when Garret made his debut on June 8, the new parents didn't take to Instagram to announce his arrival. Kendra and Joseph's absence from the 'gram is especially noticeable since they're the only couple in the Duggar family to take this stance.

So, what's going on here? Do Joseph and Kendra have negative opinions about social media?

The likely scenario here boils down to Joseph and Kendra's conservative personalities. While it might come as a surprise to some, Joseph is one of the most conservative members of the Duggar family. Want proof? Consider the fact that Joseph was the one who encouraged Joy-Anna to accept Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's faith during her period of questioning.

“You really did change my life. Just through my teen years, I think I was having a hard time taking my parents’ faith as my own and you really befriended me as an older brother,” Joy-Anna told Joseph at his wedding reception, according to Us Weekly.

As for Austin, he praised Joseph for instilling a sense of faith in his younger brothers.

TLC on YouTube

Additionally, Joseph attended a "Christian training program called ALERT" — a camp endorsed by the controversial religious leader, Bill Gothard. ALERT runs on a system of strict rules, and it promotes very conservative values.

And if you still aren't sold on the idea that Joseph is the most conservative male Duggar, take into account his strict courting rules with Kendra. At the beginning of their courtship, Joseph and Kendra decided to limit their side hugs to a total of three seconds, according to The Inquisitr. Out of all the Duggars, Kendra and Joseph adopted the toughest courtship rules.

So, when you consider the pair's conservative views, it's no shock they're not on social media. Instagram seems a bit outside of the couple's comfort zone, and it goes against their need for privacy. I don't think it's a coincidence that Kendra didn't share any bump shots prior to Garrett's delivery, and I wouldn't be surprised if the two have a strong stance on what they do and don't show the public.

The good news is Kendra and Joseph launched their own personal website on Wednesday to keep fans in the loop. Although the website is carefully curated (emphasis on carefully), it's a nice compromise for people who are bummed about the couple's lack of social media. Take Joseph's admission that he "fasted" before asking Kendra to court him, for instance. That's a very compelling tidbit of info, right?

Of course, it's totally possible that Kendra and Joseph will change their position on social media in the future. For now, however, it's probably best for fans to let the couple enjoy their new son in private.