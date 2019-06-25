Another day, another exciting development for fans following the 2019 Duggar baby boom. The latest news involves Lauren and Josiah Duggar, who revealed their baby's sex on Tuesday, just months after their rainbow pregnancy announcement. So, are Lauren and Josiah having a girl or a boy? They spilled the beans in the most adorable way possible.

Back in May, Lauren and Josiah announced that they're expecting a baby in the fall. The exciting news comes one month after the couple opened up about suffering a miscarriage sometime in the fall of 2018.

"We are so excited to announce that baby #2 is on the the way!!!!" the couple penned on Instagram. "It’s hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift!"

Amid the couple's excitement, Josiah and Lauren took to Us Weekly to share details about the pregnancy, including the baby's sex.

“We are so grateful that God has blessed us with a sweet baby girl!” the pair said. “If she only knew how loved she is already and how many people are already praying for her! She truly is a gift… a miracle from God.”

Yep, Josiah and Lauren are expecting a little girl in a few short months!

More to come...