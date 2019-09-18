Breast milk really is the golden tonic for everything, right? A quick Google search reveals people use it for just about anything, all the way from moisturizer to acne medicine, even if these remedies haven't been scientifically proven. One example of this trend? I present to you The Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr., who tried using breast milk to cure his case of pink eye. And since The Bachelor is where I get all of my science knowledge information (kidding, guys) I figured I might as well try to figure out if this is actually a real thing or not.

Luyendyk and his wife, Lauren Burnham, who fell in love on Season 22 of a show about people falling in love, are parents to 4-month-old baby girl Alessi. As the couple grow accustomed to their lives as new parents, which everyone knows can be a huge transition, it seems Luyendyk has decided to get a little creative with his new role as dad. Especially since he appears to be suffering from a bout of pink eye, as he posted on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, and is looking for some more natural ways to cure it. And that's exactly where Burnham's breast milk comes into play.

As Luyendyk explained in his Instagram Story, he was looking for a cure for a recent bout of what he believed to be conjunctivitis, stating: "Sensitive subject. I don’t know if I have pink eye, but my eye is red [and] Lauren said that breast milk is actually a remedy for that. I looked online, and it actually does say that. I’m all about the home remedies, so Lauren’s going to pour this in my eye."

Now first things first; it should be noted that this eager dad has not actually been diagnosed by a medical professional with pink eye, so perhaps trying to find a home remedy when you don't know what's wrong isn't the best idea in the world. Second of all, there have been some reports of mothers using breast milk to soothe their baby's pink eye, but there doesn't appear to be any scientific proof that this cures it, according to Medical Daily. Even his own wife says in the video, as per Cosmopolitan: "I tried to talk him out of it. It says for kids and babies, but he’s convinced."

Ha! Luyendyk was clearly a man on a mission.

The couple moved forward with their plan undeterred, however, and here is what happened: Burnham accidentally stabbed her husband in the eye with a tablespoon of breast milk, and nothing was cured... at least at that moment. Very anticlimactic, if you ask me. But hey, it made for a good Instagram Story.

A day later, however, Luyendyk took to his Instagram Stories to share his pink eye was cured. "All right guys, look, it’s almost completely gone,” he said in a new video, according to People. “Which is wild, so it worked!

Although some fans might argue it's not cool to waste breast milk for a an experiment, using a few drops is arguably no big deal. Glad you're feeling better, Arie!