As busy moms on the go know, when you gotta pump, you just gotta pump. For instance, on Wednesday, new mom Ashley Graham recorded herself pumping breast milk in the back of an Uber, otherwise her breasts were going to "explode."

The Pretty Big Deal podcast host, who welcomed her first child, a son named Isaac, with her filmmaker husband Justin Ervin just a little over one month, recently shared a video of herself sitting in the back of an Uber pumping breast milk. "Use to answer emails on my uber rides," Graham captioned the video on Instagram, "now I pump before my breasts explode."

The new mom and model appears to have mastered the art of pumping breast milk whenever she needs to. But, of course, mastering any new challenge is not without a moment or two of difficulty. As Graham shares in the video, this was her "first pump in an Uber" and it was "ever so slightly awkward."

Many moms took to the comments section of Graham's video to praise her for being so open and comfortable with pumping in public. "You as a mom is so incredible," one fan commented, while another said, "Hard work! Good for you momma! Keep up the amazing mommy job!" One more said, "WHAT A WOMEN!! Mother power."

This isn't the first time Graham has shared a badass, multitasking mom moment. A few weeks ago, for instance, she shared a photo of herself feeding her little boy while enjoying a hot beverage at a cafe and on Monday she posted a photo of herself scrolling through her phone as Isaac nurses. Suffice it to say, moms are here for Graham's empowering breastfeeding posts.