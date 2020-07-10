No one knows how to multitask like a working mom with a baby. Take, for instance, supermodel and new mom Ashley Graham, who shared a new breast pumping selfie on Instagram that perfectly depicts the lives of busy multitasking mamas.

Graham welcomed her first child, a little boy named Isaac, with filmmaker husband Justin Ervin in January. Since Isaac's birth, Graham has been incredibly open about the realities of breastfeeding. Like when she shared a video of herself on Instagram sitting in the back of an Uber pumping milk "before my breasts explode" instead of answering emails during her ride.

Now that Isaac has been around for four more months, it seems his mom is getting the hang of multitasking. Where once she struggled to pump breast milk and answer emails, now she's doing everything at the same time like a total pro. Little Isaac can even be seen just casually playing in the background while his mom pumps and works.

"Breakfast of Champions," Graham captioned the photo. "Extra love to the multi-tasking mama’s club today as I check emails and pump."

Several moms took to Graham's post to applaud her multitasking moment, even if they don't want to go back to that place themselves. Like one mom who commented, "Love you and omgggggg I don’t miss that breast pump for one second. Respect Mama."

Graham has been practicing all of that multitasking as a mom. Back in February, she shared a photo on Instagram of herself breastfeeding Isaac in bed while looking at her phone and captioned the photo, "multitasking Sunday."

It's not all breastfeeding either, she's ready for a "diaper blow out" even in the most uncomfortable of situations. Like in the middle of a Target. It seems "sh*t got real" in a Target at the end of February when she experienced her "first diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight!" she captioned a photo of the moment, adding: "Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!"

Between pumping while answering emails and dealing with a blowout in the middle of Target, Ashley Graham is certainly a member of the "multitasking mama's club."