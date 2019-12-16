Known and adored for her body-positive influence in all that she does, it's no surprise that Ashley Graham penned a post about pregnancy weight gain that's gotten so much love from moms across Instagram. With just a few weeks left to go until her first child arrives, the model took a moment share an uplifting message about "this whole pregnancy thing" and that she's not concerned by the number on the scale.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, Graham shared on Instagram that she has gained a total of 50 pounds throughout her pregnancy and, most important of all, feels incredible. "... the best part is, I don’t care! I have never felt better," she wrote, "and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been."

"Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages," she continued, "I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best."

Graham's Instagram followers adored the mom-to-be's message. As one fellow mom shared, "I gained 50 too. Our bodies surrender to them. It’s the most rewarding gift." Another commented, "Pregnancy is not one size fits all and YOU have done an exceptional job accepting every step with confidence, grace, a sense of humor and infectious energy and positive attitude." One more wrote, "So happy that you’ve figured out what works best to make you feel best. Love that you don’t care about your weight gain!! It’s refreshing. Really all about what’s best for you & your boy!! I can’t wait to see all his cuteness!!"

Graham has been sharing candid and positive messages like this since she and her husband Justin Ervin announced in August that they're expecting their first child. Over the past few months, she's kept her Instagram followers regularly updated on her pregnancy journey and, of course, has posted adorable bump pics galore.

And, once again, Graham has used her platform to challenge a stigma many women face. This time, her post about pregnancy weight gain is an excellent reminder that women should be free to celebrate their changing bodies — along with all the hard work their bodies are doing to create life.