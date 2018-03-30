Ashton Kutcher Made 'Paw Patrol' Pancakes For His Daughter & The Result Was An Adorable Fail
Jimmy Kimmel might have some competition when it comes to being the best pancake maker for his kids. Well, maybe. This week, Ashton Kutcher made Paw Patrol pancakes for his daughter and they turned out, well, not great. To be completely fair, though, the Paw Patrol pancake looked pretty tough to put together, what with all the different sizes and shapes needed to make the ears and nose and adorable puppy eyes. It's just... I've seen better. Not that I could do better, but if you're going to Instagram something, you might as well make it perfect. Kutcher's daughter apparently felt the same way.
Kutcher captioned the image of his masterpiece on Instagram, "Was trying for a skye from #pawpatrol pancake. My daughter, 'what’s this suppose to be?' #humbled." If you're a grown-up and have some height on the thing, you can definitely see what he was going for. The edges are a little burnt and the eyes don't match, but I can see it.
Like I said, I can barely fry an egg let alone try my hand at pancake art, so I'm impressed. However, with Kimmel around using food coloring and everything, poor Kutcher is going to have to up his pancake game in a major way.
It's obvious who the winner is. Maybe Kimmel could have Kutcher on his show for a demo or something so his daughter doesn't grow up so deprived. (I'm kidding, of course. Any kid who has a parent that will make pancakes now and again is pretty lucky.) Kutcher has two kids, 1-year-old Dimitri and 3-year-old Wyatt with his wife, Mila Kunis.
Kunis and Kutcher once told Entertainment Weekly that they don't intend to raise picky eaters or spoiled kids, despite the fact that they're growing up in a celebrity household. She told the outlet last fall:
I think the way Wyatt handled her father's pancake foul was very polite, don't you? Kind of like when you ask a toddler to explain their art to you. Both Kutcher and Kunis keep busy, and they've worked hard to find balance between their kids and careers, according to the Bad Moms star. She previously told Entertainment Tonight that she struggled with knowing whether or not she should feel guilty about getting nannies before their second baby. Kunis said:
But they're both hands-on parents. Kunis said of her husband in an interview with The Telegraph that Kutcher wanted to be the designated diaper changer, which was obviously fine with her.
"My husband is an incredibly hands-on dad. When my child was born, I was breastfeeding and he said, 'That's your connection, I want to change every diaper.'" Because of that duty, he immediately understood how unfair it was that there weren't diaper changing tables in the men's room and has since become an advocate for getting changing tables in all bathrooms.
He started a petition for all public places and stores to put them in. Kutcher wrote in his website, A Plus, at the time:
Whether that's changing diapers or making sub-par pancakes, Ashton Kutcher definitely gets his hands dirty. Let's hope Jimmy Kimmel can help him perfect those Paw Patrol pancakes, though.
