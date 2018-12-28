Shopping after the holidays can seem like a lot of been-there-done-that; who wants to face the overcrowded malls and cashier lines again, or spend hours clicking on retail sites? Trust me, though, you'll want to make an exception and head for the mall or computer now to take advantage of Gap's incredible after Christmas sale going on right this very minute. To clear out its inventory, the retailer is practically giving away tons of great merch.

Both online and at their brick-and-mortar stores (Gap, GapBody, GapKids, and babyGap), all items with prices ending in $.99 are automatically 75 percent off. So an adorable fleece polar-bear-themed one-piece for babies up to 24 months, which normally retails for $40, is on sale for $15. Great, right? But wait: Up until midnight on December 28, you can take an additional 40 percent off everything — markdowns included! — using the promo code FORYOU. So that bodysuit price plummets down to a mind-boggling $9.

Convinced now? Thought so. Here are some of the Gap items we found that are both stylish and a good example of the savings you'll get when you shop for yourself, the kids, the spouse, or even that friend whom you just told, "Oops, I left your present at home!" when she gave you an unexpected holiday gift. (Happens to the best of us.) But don't wait till the last minute to make your selections; the bargains below were still available at this writing, but other items are already sold out or unavailable in certain sizes and colors.

Cute Toddler T Graphic Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $20 $8 Gap This is just one of the many adorable Gap tees for kids (sizes from 12M to 5T) on sale now. The long sleeve makes it comfortable for layering under sweaters or wearing on its own at preschool or daycare. See On Gap

Must-Have Hoodie Logo Fleece Pullover Hoodie $40 $16 Gap Hoodies are still THE outerwear of choice for teens and middle-schoolers, so you can't go wrong with choosing one for one or more of the kids in your life — especially when the additional discount brings the price below $20. See On Gap

Flannels To Live In Dreamer Print Flannel Pants $35 $8 Gap These cozy pants just beg to be worn on a rainy weekend (you might even be tempted to leave the house in them). Plus, they're available in a number of fun prints — including "cosmic llama red." See On Gap

Bargain Bodysuit Graphic Long Sleeve Bodysuit $15 $3 Gap The New Year is usually the time moms discover that their babies have either outgrown or soiled their clothes beyond all saving. Enter these rock-bottom-priced long-sleeved bodysuits to save the day. See On Gap

Baby Bottoms Stripe Leggings $15 $4 Gap Baby and toddler leggings are on deep discount now, too. Available in sizes from newborn to 24 months, they come in nine different prints, and you have to love the easy-on, easy-off convenience. See On Gap

Pink PJs Dot PJ Set $27 $11 Gap Unfortunately, this adorbs PJ set has already sold out in infant sizes, but it's still available (for now) in 2T through 5T. (If you have two tots around those ages, a matched set would be absolutely Insta-worthy.) See On Gap

Boys' Winter Coat Cozy Down Parka $138 $54 Gap Even if your child already has a winter coat, at this price, you might want to buy a size larger and save it for next year. Available in sizes from small to XXL. See On Gap