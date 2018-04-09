Audrey Roloff's Quotes About Motherhood Are Totally Relatable For New Parents
TLC's Little People, Big World saw its 13th season premiere on April 3 and fans are thrilled to be catching up with the Roloffs. There have been a lot of changes to the family, including the addition of Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's first child together. So while waiting for new episodes to air, here's why Audrey Roloff's quotes about motherhood are totally relatable for new parents.
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff only recently welcomed their baby girl into the world. Audrey's due date with their daughter was on Aug. 31, but she was born on Sept. 10, pushing her mother well past a nine-month due date. But the extra wait seems to be completely worth it. The happy couple shared their baby's birth announcement on Audrey's website, Auj Poj, including her name: Ember Jean, born at a healthy 7 pounds and 13 ounces.
Ember Jean is the second grandchild welcomed into the family. She was born four months after Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed their son, Jackson Kyle, into the world. After feeling connected to the Roloff family for so long, it's exciting to watch them continue to grow!
So far, Audrey hasn't shied away from discussing her experiences as a new mother, and there's a lot that fans can relate to.
When She Talked About Being A Working Mother
Like a lot of mothers, Audrey works. And while running her own business means she gets to work from home a lot, she still has to be self motivated in order to make money. Which, as most parents can attest, is hard when there's a cute, new baby around.
In an Instagram update on Feb. 6, Audrey wrote:
Audrey went on to write:
When She Was Honest About Her Breastfeeding Journey
It's easy for moms to feel burdened by outside expectations, especially around breastfeeding. Often, people portray breastfeeding as totally chill and easy, which puts a lot of stress on people who don't share that experience.
In a two-week update on Sept. 24, 2017 of baby Ember, Audrey got real about breastfeeding:
When She Celebrated, But Reminded Moms Not To Compare Stories
And on the topic of breastfeeding, Audrey shared in an Instagram post in February celebrating Ember's six month check up her fear of never being able to exclusively being able to breastfeed, and her excitement when she could.
But, Audrey made sure to shout out all moms, and reminded everyone: all journeys look different, so don't judge anyone. She wrote:
When She Openly Asked Other Moms For Advice
It's hard to be vulnerable, so to see Audrey openly asking fans for advice? It's refreshing.
After all, this is the couple's first baby, and it makes sense that they have questions! There's no such thing as a perfect parent, especially not on your first time around. In an Instagram post just a few weeks before Ember's birth, Audrey reached out to fellow moms. In August, she wrote:
And what was sweeter than seeing Audrey openly ask for help? The positive responses from fans!
When She Opened Up About Learning Grace
Sometimes, we can be our own worst enemies. Audrey opened up in a February Instagram post about being hard on herself throughout her motherhood journey and having to re-learn grace. She wrote:
Not only is it relatable, but it's a good quote for people to bring into their lives. We can all do with giving ourselves some grace.
When She Discussed The Benefits of Social Media Breaks
In the age of social media, it's easy to get caught up in the flow. People feel oddly committed to applications and interactions which may only be bringing them stress, but it's hard to remind ourselves to take that step back.
Audrey shared an Instagram post in March, in which she detailed why she felt a social media break was necessary:
It's always good to have a reminder of why and when to unplug. And thank you, Audrey, for making sure people don't feel guilty about it.
