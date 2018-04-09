TLC's Little People, Big World saw its 13th season premiere on April 3 and fans are thrilled to be catching up with the Roloffs. There have been a lot of changes to the family, including the addition of Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's first child together. So while waiting for new episodes to air, here's why Audrey Roloff's quotes about motherhood are totally relatable for new parents.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff only recently welcomed their baby girl into the world. Audrey's due date with their daughter was on Aug. 31, but she was born on Sept. 10, pushing her mother well past a nine-month due date. But the extra wait seems to be completely worth it. The happy couple shared their baby's birth announcement on Audrey's website, Auj Poj, including her name: Ember Jean, born at a healthy 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

Ember Jean is the second grandchild welcomed into the family. She was born four months after Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed their son, Jackson Kyle, into the world. After feeling connected to the Roloff family for so long, it's exciting to watch them continue to grow!

So far, Audrey hasn't shied away from discussing her experiences as a new mother, and there's a lot that fans can relate to.

When She Talked About Being A Working Mother audreyroloff on Instagram Like a lot of mothers, Audrey works. And while running her own business means she gets to work from home a lot, she still has to be self motivated in order to make money. Which, as most parents can attest, is hard when there's a cute, new baby around. In an Instagram update on Feb. 6, Audrey wrote: I never even thought I would be one of those moms who just wants to lay on the floor playing with their baby all day... Before I became a mom I used to hear other moms saying things like, "oh the newborn phase is my favorite" or "3-6 months is my favorite age." I always figured that my favorite age would be when they can actually communicate with me and are able to do more than eat and sleep. But I was wrong. And now I get it. Audrey went on to write: I feel guilty sometimes for not being able to just stay in bed and play with her, or for putting her in the play gym to be entertained by the dangling animals instead of me.

When She Was Honest About Her Breastfeeding Journey TLC / YouTube It's easy for moms to feel burdened by outside expectations, especially around breastfeeding. Often, people portray breastfeeding as totally chill and easy, which puts a lot of stress on people who don't share that experience. In a two-week update on Sept. 24, 2017 of baby Ember, Audrey got real about breastfeeding: The first 24 hours with Ember were bliss, but after that it was as if I went back into labor again... I was well prepared for the pain and suffering that comes with childbirth, but I was not prepared for the pain and suffering that comes afterwards. I got all the things... the common "TMI" postpartum hurts, along with severe engorgement, too much milk, not enough milk, blisters, bruises, clogged ducts, and mastitis. I can't believe I'm saying this, but the pain that I've experienced while breast feeding has been comparable to unmedicated labor contractions.

When She Celebrated, But Reminded Moms Not To Compare Stories audreyroloff on Instagram And on the topic of breastfeeding, Audrey shared in an Instagram post in February celebrating Ember's six month check up her fear of never being able to exclusively being able to breastfeed, and her excitement when she could. But, Audrey made sure to shout out all moms, and reminded everyone: all journeys look different, so don't judge anyone. She wrote: With all the issues I endured in those first few months, we were told that we’d never be able to exclusively breastfed. Yet here we are hitting the 90th percentiles on pure mama milk! This post is not to discourage anyone whose journey looked different than mine, I’m simply praising God for fulfilling this desire of my heart. Breastfeeding is a blessing, but I understand that it’s not always a choice. Rock on mamas🤘🏻don't compare your story to mine or anyone else's.

When She Openly Asked Other Moms For Advice audreyroloff on Instagram It's hard to be vulnerable, so to see Audrey openly asking fans for advice? It's refreshing. After all, this is the couple's first baby, and it makes sense that they have questions! There's no such thing as a perfect parent, especially not on your first time around. In an Instagram post just a few weeks before Ember's birth, Audrey reached out to fellow moms. In August, she wrote: Attention momapreneurs... how do you do it?! I think the thing I am most nervous for post labor/delivery is learning to balance being a mom while running my businesses...if you're a mom that works from home, runs your own shop, or started your own business, I would love to hear your advice! And what was sweeter than seeing Audrey openly ask for help? The positive responses from fans!

When She Opened Up About Learning Grace audreyroloff on Instagram Sometimes, we can be our own worst enemies. Audrey opened up in a February Instagram post about being hard on herself throughout her motherhood journey and having to re-learn grace. She wrote: GRACE. If I had to sum up what motherhood has taught me into one word, it would be grace. I can be pretty hard on myself, and motherhood is teaching me to give myself grace in the moments when I feel unequipped, ill prepared, or like I don’t measure up... On the days when I discover I haven’t been doing something that everyone else seems to be doing, grace. When my ideals don’t fit to reality, grace. When I’m overwhelmed by all the conflicting research on the hot button issues, grace. Not only is it relatable, but it's a good quote for people to bring into their lives. We can all do with giving ourselves some grace.