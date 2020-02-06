Australia is no stranger to bushfires, but the 2019-2020 season has been particularly destructive, especially to wildlife. Numerous organizations have set up fundraisers and charities to help raise money for rescue efforts, and now there's even an Australian Firefighter Funko Pop! vinyl on sale (with all profits from the little cuties donated to help protect wildlife affected by the fires).

The figurine features a classic Pop! character dressed in firefighter gear with a little koala hugging its leg. The "Bushfire Heroes" figure was a collaborative effort between Funko and PopCultcha and is exclusively available for pre-order on the PopCultcha website. Every dollar the company makes from the figurine's sales will go directly to the RSPCA Bushfire Appeal, which is helping in all animal rescue, emergency care, and protection efforts.

The bushfires have damaged millions of acres of land, claimed the lives of dozens of humans, and have killed 1.25 billion animals, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The RSPCA Bushfire Appeal is working diligently to stop that number from growing. The organization has staff and volunteers working to provide safe shelter for pets of people being evacuated, providing care to animals who are injured as a result of the fire, and searching for living wildlife in areas where fires have subsided. As per the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), even after all of the fires are extinguished they will still have months of work ahead of them.

By purchasing one of these figures, PopCultcha said that shoppers are helping the RSPCA, veterinarians, and emergency personnel "provide much needed equipment and supplies [and] emergency care and [identify and assess] injured animals in need of assistance." That means not only will these little figurines help save koalas, but also all of the other wildlife who come into contact with these horrible fires.

If ever there was a reason to indulge in a cute Pop! character, this is it.