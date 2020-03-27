Author Grace Lin Is Teaching Kids To Draw As Part Of Operation Storytime

Grace Lin has written books for kids of all ages. So chances are, each of the kids that might be squirrelled away in your house, can find a Grace Lin book to read and love. As part of Operation Storytime (#operationstorytime on social media) Lin's reading from her books and teaching readers how to draw Chinese dragons and dogs. Her first video features the first chapter in her early reader book series: Ling And Ting.

If your child has been having fun drawing with Mo Willems, they'll probably like to tune into her art tutorials as well! Her tutorial on how to draw a Chinese dragon is particularly cool because you learn about why some numbers are considered lucky in Chinese culture. All of this is tied to her book Where The Mountain Meets The Moon, which she also reads from in another video.

grace lin on YouTube

So far Lin has posted six videos on her YouTube channel to keep our kids learning during the quarantine. Keep your eye out, because we're hopeful there's more where these come from.