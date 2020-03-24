The reality of distance learning and homeschooling might be setting in and some of the world's most generous, talented, and delightful authors and creators are keeping the goods rolling on #OperationStorytime across social media. There's a little something for all the little readers in your abode this week, and the list just keeps growing.

Nothing says "we're all in this together" like a massive internet readalong. Finally, a dose of screen-time without the guilt. (But, really, cut yourself some slack on screen-time, parents, it's really fine!) Romper put out a call back a week and a half ago (74 years in pandemic time) for authors and illustrators to do us all the honor of performing their works, and this week some new authors and illustrators are jumping in the mix. Step right up, we've got books for every reader! Books on raccoons and squirrels and foxes, bears and llamas and lions! Even some non-animal books about girls who love pink and girls who wield swords.

And if any of these titles strike your fancy do the authors and indie bookstores a solid and order them from a local indie.

Laurel Snyder Readin Hungry Jim

Laurel Snyder on YouTube

Author Laurel Snyder is back for more on week 2. And it's always a good time for a cat cameo. This story is dark and funny, and we are here for it. Check out her YouTube channel for more where this came from!

Find Laurel Snyder on Instagram and Twitter

Tara Lazar Reading Her Books On Instagram

Tune in on instagram every day this week to read a new book with author Tara Lazar.

Find Tara Lazar on Instagram and Twitter

Marcie Colleen Reading From Her Series Super Happy Party Bears

Marcie Colleen on YouTube

If you'd like to join a super happy book club, Marcie Colleen has you covered. She's reading excerpts from her books, which feature really happy bears who are living in the Grumpy Woods.

Find Marcie Colleen on Twitter and Instagram

Anna Kang Reading I Am (Not) Scared

Anna Kang is a prolific author of picture books and you can head on over to instagram to find more books where this one came from!

Find Anna Kang on Twitter and Instagram

Christian Heidicker Reading From Scary Stories For Young Foxes and Thieves Of Weirdwood

Christian McKay Heidicker on YouTube

Christian McKay Heidicker on YouTube

Objectively, Scary Stories For Young Foxes is one of the best spooky books of all time. The author Christian Heidicker has put together a fun (and spooky) author visit! Part 2 of the Young Foxes reading is here. And get a sneak peek of an excerpt of his latest novel.

Find Christian Heidicker on Instagram

Dashka Slater Reading Escargot

Dashka Slater on YouTube

The author matches her little French snail. It's freaking adorable. That's not even mentioning the French accent.

Find Dashka Slater on Instagram and Twitter

Jonathan Stutzman and Heather Fox Reading Llama Destroys The World

Jonathan Stutzman on YouTube

You get the author and the illustrator on this one! Cool! Plus this is one of the funniest, zaniest books ever. Romper was totally into this book from the start.

Find Jonathan Stutzman on Twitter and Instagram and Heather Fox on Twitter and Instagram

C.E. Miller Reading Racoon Sick Day

Raccoon Stories on YouTube

A reassuring book about illness is truly a balm right now. And Christine Miller is a reassuring storyteller whose character Raccoon has had a lot of adventures to check out.

Find more Raccoon goodness here

Kristin Balouch Reading Mystery Bottle

pen & ink brigade on YouTube

Author and illustrator Kristin Balouch shares a tale of mail and loving relationships that exist even when the people we love aren't near. It's perfectly lovely.

Find Kristin Balouch on Twitter

Victoria Kann Reading From Her Pinkalicious Series

Pinkalicious fans can tune into Instagram or Facebook live to hear the author Victoria Kann read from her many, many, many books.

Find Victoria Kann on Instagram and Facebook

Brian Biggs Reading Tinyville Town I'm A Librarian and Bike & Trike

Brian Biggs is another author back for week 2 of #operationstorytime. Check out his instagram for more storytimes and illustrations!

Find Brian Biggs on Instagram

Grace Lin Demonstrating How To Draw A Dog From Year Of The Dog, Plus! Reading From Her Books

grace lin on YouTube

grace lin on YouTube

Excited for Mulan? Grace Lin has a book for that! She's posting excerpts from her books as well as some art tutorials. Follow her YouTube channel for more!

Find Grace Lin on Instagram and YouTube

Find more authors and illustrators in our blowout first installment of Operation Storytime here.