A good book is like a secret door, a long-haired children's author once told a TED talk crowd (Mac, it was Mac Barnett), and famous authors, illustrators, celebrities, and educators are providing a (virtual) escape from our apartments and homes during the weeks-long shut-in with live and/or online readings and storytelling sessions. Many of Romper's favorite authors and illustrators, from Josh Gad and Mac Barnett to Oge Mora, Annie Barrows, Sophie Blackall, Rowboat Watkins, Jan Brett, and Jennifer Garner, have picked up the torch of what we're calling "Operation Storytime," performing their stories online for your (kids') enjoyment. It's basically like Yo-Yo Ma decided to give a backyard concert over the fence.

You can find more by searching the #OperationStorytime hashtag on social media, and here at Romper we're rounding up all the famous-es reading children's books, that we might make lemonade with the present moment (thus warding off scurvy) and amass a library of stories to share with our kids. Check back as more storytellers support the effort, follow and send your heart-eye emojis to the ones who steal your heart, order the books you like, and visit your local bookstore once this is all over and we all get our bodies back.

Shawn Harris reading Everyone's Awake

Shawn Harris is the laser-eyed genius behind the artwork in Everyone’s Awake, the anti-bedtime book written by Colin Meloy that finds a wild joy in that nighttime energy, and What Can A Citizen Do, written by Dave Eggers, but did you know he’s a delightful storyteller too?

Find Shawn on Instagram.

Jennifer Garner reading The Mitten by Jan Brett

Beating everyone to the punch, Jennifer Garner offered up the first storytime of the shut-in, treating her golden retriever to a performance of the coziest story of all time, Jan Brett's classic The Mitten.

Jan Brett reading Cozy

Giving you rather a large treat, the author of The Mitten, The Snowy Nap, The Tale of the Tiger Slippers and a million other books (Jan is nothing if not prolific!) has a sneak preview of her upcoming book Cozy, about a musk ox — it doesn't come out until later this year! Enjoy!

Find Jan on Instagram.

Brandon Reese reading Cave Dada

Brandon Reese on YouTube

We are all Cave Dada at this point in time. Take a moment out from jumping on the couch cushions and enjoy Brandon Reese performing his story.

Find Brandon on Twitter and Instagram.

Molly Idle reading Pearl

We would describe Pearl, a quiet story about a mermaid who wants more responsibility, after her mother entrusts her with the care of a single grain of sand, as ASMR for adults and children alike. It’s also a lovely rumination on the power of small acts at a time when we can only really tend our own plots, as you’ll see from Molly’s reading. Her next book, Coral, is out this May.

Find Molly on Instagram and Twitter.

Anica Mrose Rissi reading Love, Sophia on the Moon

Mika Song on YouTube

The author of Love, Sophia on the Moon reads aloud her book with illustrator Mika Song about a very indefatigable girl who is unreachable right now because she is on the moon (OK, mom?!).

Find Anica on Twitter and Instagram.

Annie Barrows reading Ivy & Bean Break The Fossil Record

Jeffrey Goldstein on YouTube

Even if they're not yet on your radar, the Ivy & Bean books are probably already high on your kid's list of favorites. Written by Annie Barrows and illustrated by Sophie Blackall, the stories are about two very different girls — Bean is the wild one who might, say, start dancing on the dinner table during a prolonged shut-in, while Ivy might write gaze out the window, then pen the Great American Novel. Let Annie take you through one of her favs in her reading on YouTube.

Find Annie on Twitter.

Sophie Blackall reading Ivy & Bean: One Big Happy Family

Sophie Blackall on YouTube

Dip in with Sophie Blackall, above, who illustrates the series with Annie Barrows, and has a million other children's books, including What's So Bad About Being An Only Child?, written by Cari Best, and Finding Winnie, winner of the Caldecott Medal.

Find Sophie on Twitter and Instagram.

Mac Barnett reading a book a day

Prolific author and maker of metaphorical doors Mac Barnett (Extra Yarn, The Wolf, The Duck, & The Mouse, Triangle, Square, Circle, Just Because, Billy Twitters and his Blue Whale Problem) has announced he will read one of his books live on IGTV each day at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT of the world's self-isolation period. We believe, but cannot confirm, that he will be wearing 42 different hats as he makes his way through his 42 books.

Find Mac on Instagram each day at 12 p.m. PT.

Rebecca Balcárcel reading The Other Half of Happy

SixMinuteScholar on YouTube

Your middle-grader (or elementary-schooler!) will connect with the star of The Other Half of Happy, Quijana, a "girl in pieces" who is half Guatemalan, and half American. Author Rebecca Balcárcel reads from her Pura Belpré Honor Book.

Find Rebecca on Twitter and Instagram.

Sarah Jacoby reading Forever or a Day

Follow her for the delightful, delicate art she posts to her Instagram, and then devour all her books, the most recent of which is Rabbit and the Motorbike. You can get a taste for it in Sarah’s reading (rewatch, as needed).

Find Sarah on Instagram and Twitter.

Rowboat Watkins reading Most Marshmallows

We cannot with Rowboat's tinkly storytime music at the beginning of his reading of a miniature copy of Most Marshmallows. Rowboat's most recent book is Mabel, about a mermaid who is just like you or I, only she has a mustache, which makes fitting in a little tricky. Welcome to the mind of Rowboat Watkins!

Find Rowboat on Instagram.

Karen Romano Young

When life imitates art: In A Girl, a Raccoon, and the Midnight Moon, the public library is set to be closed, so Pearl, the librarian's daughter goes to great efforts to keep the stories flowing.

Find Karen on Twitter.

Steven Weinberg reading AstroNuts (with child!)

For the zany and fun AstroNuts, a middle-grade series, Steven Weinberg worked with none other than Jon Scieszka (all the books, including The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairytales), and he’s reading from his Instagram for your edification.

Find Steven on Instagram.

John August

John August on YouTube

You probably know John August's middle-grade series, Arlo Finch, about a boy who moves to the mysterious town of Pine Mountain in Colorado, but he is behind a number of screenplays (his credits include Big Fish, Charlie’s Angels, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Corpse Bride and Frankenweenie!). August, a Very Good Human, also created the Writer Emergency Pack, an educational storytelling tool (timely!!!).

Find John on Twitter.

Ame Dyckman

Ame Dyckman on YouTube

Ame Dyckman reads You Don’t Want A Unicorn! dressed as… a unicorn. Wins the day, wins our hearts.

Find Ame on Twitter.

Susie Jaramillo reading Little Sunny Sunshine

A little dual-language magic for you — the creator of Encantos reads from Little Sunny Sunshine or Solecitos Canticos, which reads in English one direction, and Spanish the other.

Find Susie on Instagram and Twitter.

Bob Shea reading Who Wet My Pants

Say no more! Bob’s book is a surefire classic, and pointing fingers in a tiny apartment full of wet pants is what this shut-in is all about. If you haven’t read Who Wet My Pants, enjoy Bob’s enthusiastic recitation here.

Find Bob on Instagram and Twitter.

Brooke Smith reading The Keeper Of Wild Words

If you haven't picked up a copy of The Keeper of Wild Words, a time in which you are committed to circling your garden 800 times or so is ideal for dipping into the book. Nature words are being replaced by tech words and neologisms, and so Brooke’s grandmother makes the effort to teach her granddaughter the names of things like dandelions (“fairy dust sitting on a stem”) — in the process they saves the words, and also a piece of their own bond.

Find Brooke on Instagram.

Ben Guterson

Enjoy the author of the middle-grade urban fantasy Winterhouse series as he rides out the shut-in, which began earlier in his home state of Washington (Guterson lives in the foothills of the Cascades).

Find Ben on Twitter and Instagram.

Christina Soontornvat reads from Diary Of An Ice Princess, The Big Freeze

Christina Soontornvat on YouTube

We’re going to be here for a while, so get started on Christina Soontornvat’s chapter-book series, Diary Of An Ice Princess, about Princess Lina, who lives in the clouds and can flyyy!

Find Christina on Twitter.

Brad McClelland reading from Legends Of The Lost Causes

Brad McLelland on YouTube

Brad McLelland is releasing the third book in the Legends Of The Lost Causes this week, and offering a reading of chapter 1, kicking off in the old West, Missouri.

Find Brad on Twitter.

Carole Lindstrom reading We Are Water Protectors

carolelindstromreads on YouTube

The author of We Are Water Protectors and Girls Dance, Boys Fiddle, Carole Lindstrom is Anishinabe/Métis and a proud member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Ojibwe Indians.

Find Carole on Twitter.

Aron Nels Steinke reads The Zoo Box

Aron Steinke on YouTube

Another lovely author, Aron Nels Steinke, reads from his award-winning children’s book, The Zoo Box, co-authored with Ariel Cohn (things are about to get silly).

Follow Aron on Twitter.

Patricia Karst reading The Invisible String

Patrice Karst on YouTube

If you’re worried about family members right now, The Invisible String, which has sold over half a million copies worldwide, will be a comfort. Author Patricia Karst reads her book on Facebook, teaching your kids that no one is alone, no matter how far away they might be.

Find Patricia on Facebook.

Josh Gad reading The Day The Crayons Quit

If you've run out of Frozen movies and spinoffs to keep your kids busy, Olaf (Josh Gad) is here to read the silliest and best book about cranky art supplies — Drew Daywalt's The Day The Crayons Quit, illustrated by Oliver Jeffers. Come for the sad beige crayon voice, and stay for the triumphant pink crayon voice.

Images at top, clockwise from top left: Chronicle Books; Harper Collins, Philomel Books, Penguin Random House, Instagram/MacBarnett; Chronicle Books; Little, Brown, Books for Young Readers