Debut Children's Novelist Shannon Doleski Is Bringing The Launch Party To You
The author of the forthcoming Mary Underwater, Shannon Doleski, is reading from her book as part of Operation Storytime. When you're supposed to be having a launch party or press tour in the time of this coronavirus, it's time to bring the fun online. (For those not already introduced to Operation Storytime — or #operationstorytime if you're doing the social media thing — it's Romper's initiative to bring authors and books into your child's computer so their literary FOMO isn't too severe.)
Mary Underwater is about a girl who builds and pilots her own submarine across the Chesapeake Bay, and Doleski has (so far) read three sections on her YouTube channel. (Her channel also has a hilarious video of her receiving a box of her books for the first time that's worth checking out.)
Go check out Shannon Doleski's work and give her some debut love, because it's a tough time to not be able to travel!
