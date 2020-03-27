The author of the forthcoming Mary Underwater, Shannon Doleski, is reading from her book as part of Operation Storytime. When you're supposed to be having a launch party or press tour in the time of this coronavirus, it's time to bring the fun online. (For those not already introduced to Operation Storytime — or #operationstorytime if you're doing the social media thing — it's Romper's initiative to bring authors and books into your child's computer so their literary FOMO isn't too severe.)

Mary Underwater is about a girl who builds and pilots her own submarine across the Chesapeake Bay, and Doleski has (so far) read three sections on her YouTube channel. (Her channel also has a hilarious video of her receiving a box of her books for the first time that's worth checking out.)

Go check out Shannon Doleski's work and give her some debut love, because it's a tough time to not be able to travel!

Shannon Doleski on YouTube

Shannon Doleski on YouTube

To find more of your favorite authors and illustrators (and perhaps some yet-to-be-discovered gems!) check our roundups here and here, and follow the #OperationStorytime hashtag on social media.