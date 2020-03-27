Dashka Slater Dons A Beret For Operation Storytime, & It's Amazing

Dashka Slater is a journalist, a bestselling young adult writer, and a middle grade and picture book author. And she has brought the absolute funniest, most expressive, and best costumed readaloud to Operation Storytime. (If you want all things #OperationStorytime, follow the hashtag across all your fave social media sites, or check out Romper's roundup of the first and second week of crucial mission.)

Now! Please enjoy this très magnifique reading of Escargot by Dashka Slater (the book was illustrated by Sydney Hanson).

Need an activity to do with your child while you watch? See just how many pieces of Escargot costume Slater is wearing. Did you see the earrings? The tentacles?

Lastly, we have to give Slater major, major props for her shout out to independent bookstores. This whole coronavirus crisis has been massively hard on some of our fave small businesses. So we love the indie bookstore love. Oui, oui!

Dashka Slater on YouTube

To find more of your favorite authors and illustrators (and perhaps some yet-to-be-discovered gems!) check our roundups here and here, and follow the #OperationStorytime hashtag on social media.