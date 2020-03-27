Nighttime is the final stretch of a long day for parents of young children, and picture books are getting us over the finish line — just ask Chelsea Clinton, author of Grandma's Gardens, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, and a mother of three children 5 and under (respect). Clinton has joined Romper's Operation Storytime, an effort to bring storytelling into your home while you're performing the public service of staying home and your kids are (maybe, possibly) climbing the walls.

In a video shared to Too Small To Fail Instagram account, Clinton reads one of her kids' favorite books, Crinkle, Crinkle, Little Star, by Justin Krasner. A twist on the nursery song, Krasner's book takes young readers through the constellations with tactile details that keep little hands busy (*crinkle crinkle*). Hopefully, the story will buy you a couple of minutes of quiet — like you, Clinton is trying to come up with ways to keep her kids busy. "We have spent an inordinate amount of time seeing what we can do with a single sheet of paper," she told Romper recently as her mother, Hillary Clinton, laughed over the phone. (Read on for some more ideas for keeping your tots occupied.)

Here's Chelsea's rendition of Crinkle, Crinkle, Little Star (with thanks to Krasner). Enjoy!

Too Small To Fail is an initiative of the Clinton Foundation that encourages parents to read and sing with their children from birth. Simple activities and time spent together promote early brain and language development, to which end the organization has launched a "staycation" toolkit.

Each day you can find new tips for keeping your kids busy and entertained on Too Small To Fail's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. And if you have a great idea yourself, they are asking you to share it with the hashtag #HomeWithKids.

When she isn't getting creative in her apartment with three children underfoot, Clinton teaches at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health and has written several other books for young readers, including the New York Times bestsellers She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World and She Persisted Around the World, and also Start Now! You Can Make a Difference, Don’t Let Them Disappear, and It’s Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired & Get Going.

