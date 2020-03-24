Eva Chen Is Bringing Fashun To Virtual Storytime — Watch Along!

Fashionista Eva Chen brought the fashion world to the children's book set with her debut picture book Juno Valentine And The Magical Shoes and its sequel Juno Valentine And The Fantastic Fashion Adventure, and has recorded readings of both as a part of Romper's initiative to save the dayyyyy with Operation Storytime, in which beloved authors an illustrators read their books so your kids can enjoy a good readalong and you can relax into the piles of Lego, playdough, volcano remnants, and whatever else is getting you through social distancing.

A little background, the titular Juno is a spunky little girl who explores women's history and fashion history through shoes. Juno Valentine inspired a collection from Janie and Jack and even has her own Instagram account.

Eva Chen reading Juno Valentine & The Magical Shoes

Eva Chen reading Juno Valentine and the Fantastic Fashion Adventure

To further spread a message of (stylish) girl power, Chen wrote A Is For Awesome! 23 Iconic Women Who Changed The World. From Beyonce to RBG and Harriet Tubman to Georgia O'Keeffe A Is For Awesome provides a quick profile of women who weren't afraid to stand up and stand out.

Forthcoming in June, Chen will bless readers with 3, 2, 1 Awesome! 20 Fearless Women Who Dared To Be Different.

Eva Chen keeps busy as the Fashion editor at Instagram and a proud mother of two, but she's got even more books up her sleeves. In fact, just this month she revealed the cover of her next great girl power story on Romper: Roxy The Last Unisaurus Rex. Like Juno, Roxy Rex launched her own instagram.