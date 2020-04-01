While practicing good social distancing at their new home in sunny California, it sounds like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their 10-month-old son Archie are connecting with their friends while quarantined at home just like the rest of us. So, don't worry, little Archie is not missing out on all that good baby gossip while he's cooped up at home.

Markle and Prince Harry, who are now officially finished with their royal duties, moved out of the mansion they were staying in on Vancouver Island and have reportedly relocated to Los Angeles, according to The Sun. While it's unknown exactly where the family is now living, understandably so, there have been reports that they are staying at a "secluded compound" under lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, as People reported last week.

Still, it makes sense that the small family would want to stay connected to the people who matter most to them, just like the rest of the world. And a source who claimed to be close to the couple told E! News that Archie is doing this in the most effective way possible — by enjoying some FaceTime chats with his baby pals.

The source told E! News that Markle and Harry are doing what so many parents around the world are doing right now, staying "focused on Archie and their family as well" and "are trying to make the best of it and are enjoying all the time together as a family." To that end the parents are reportedly helping their little boy stay in touch, and he is "loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives."

Wouldn't it be great if some of the small children who might enjoy a little FaceTime with Archie were his cousins, 6-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 22-month-old Prince Louis.

Markle and Harry might not be official senior members of the royal family anymore, but they are still members of the family. Something Queen Elizabeth herself pointed out in a statement from January when she said "Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved members of my family."

Considering the fact that little Archie's grandfather Prince Charles was himself diagnosed with the coronavirus and the rest of the family is on lockdown in the United Kingdom, it seems there would be plenty to talk about during those FaceTime visits. It can't all be baby gossip, after all.

