Queen Elizabeth turned 94 on Tuesday, April 21, and even her youngest great-grandchild called to wish her happy birthday. Indeed, baby Archie video chatted with the Queen alongside his parents, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Queen spent her 94th birthday in self-isolation at Windsor Castle along with her husband, Prince Philip, on Tuesday, according to CNN. Like millions of other people across the planet, the monarch couldn't physically be with her family due to social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders. This is the first time in 68 years that Queen Elizabeth has spent her birthday without any of the usual pomp and circumstance, according to The Telegraph, which usually includes a formal gun salute and flags being flown and everything. Fortunately, technology has helped connect the monarch with her loved ones during this difficult time. Even those who have relocated across the ocean, like her grandson Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Markle might have moved to Los Angeles to start a new life with their 11-month-old son Archie, but that doesn't mean they've forgotten their loved ones in the royal family. In fact, a spokesperson for the couple told Hello! Magazine that they had sat down for a video call with Queen Elizabeth and best of all, their little boy Archie even got in some screen time with his great-grandmother.

Despite speculation in the media that there is family tension between the Queen and her grandson since he and Markle announced they would be stepping back from their senior royal roles in January, that does not appear to be the case. After all, the Queen said herself in a statement that "Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved members of my family."

Like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry's older brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton shared a sweet birthday message on their Kensington Palace Instagram account along with a group photo, and a palace source told Hello! Magazine that other video calls were to be expected from the family as well. Perhaps including little Archie's cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who Middleton recently said have been enjoying video chats with "all the family," as she explained in a recent interview with the BBC.

While it must be difficult for Queen Elizabeth to be away from family for her 94th birthday, a video chat with her sweet little great-grandchildren hopefully made her day special.