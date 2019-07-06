Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released two photos in honor of baby Archie's christening. Two-month-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in an entirely private ceremony at Windsor Castle on Saturday, according to Buckingham Palace. Photos of baby Archie's christening show the youngest member of the royal family looking cozy in the handmade replica of the royal family's heirloom satin and lace christening gown that was worn by his cousins at their christenings.

"This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby," a statement released along with the photos read. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son."

The first of two photos released from baby Archie's christening showed members of baby Archie's family posed in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. In the photo the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen sitting on a small couch with baby Archie, in his flowing christening gown, perched on the duchess' lap. They are surrounded by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Charles, the Prince of Wales; Markle's mother, Doria Ragland; Princess Diana's two sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes; Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge; and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

"Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie," a statement released on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram account read. According to the Associated Press, Queen Elizabeth II was not expected to attend the christening. What's more, Markle and Prince Harry have opted not to make the names of Archie's chosen godparents public, according Vanity Fair, which notes that royal children are traditionally given at least five godparents.

A second photograph released shortly after Archie's christening appeared to be a more intimate black and white family portrait. It featured Prince Harry and Markle cradling a peaceful looking baby Archie between them while standing in the Rose Garden at Windsor Castle.

Both photographs were taken by Chris Allerton, the same photographer who captured Prince Harry and Markle's wedding last year as well as early photos of Archie. In a statement to the BBC, Allerton said he was "honored" to have been chosen to take Archie's official christening photos and "be part of such a joyous occasion."

A spokesperson for the royal family confirmed to the Independent that, in keeping with royal tradition, baby Archie was baptized over the heirloom silver Lily Font with water from the River Jordan. He is also reported to have worn the same handmade replica christening gown that his cousins wore for their own ceremonies. The gown is an exact replica of an heirloom satin and lace christening robe commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841. It was retired from use and replaced with the replica in 2004 in an effort to preserve the fragile original.

While the photographs released for Archie's christening aren't the first photos to feature the royal family's youngest member, they are perhaps the first to clearly show off Archie's cherub face, making them extra special.