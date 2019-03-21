Now that spring has finally arrived, lots of coughs and sniffles are officially upon us. And if your little one comes down with a nasty cold or the flu, parents will want to be extra mindful of the medicine they give them. That's because, this week, as Fox 5 reported, a batch of baby cough syrup has been recalled from the Dollar General due to "bacteria risks" that could lead to vomiting or diarrhea.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Wednesday, March 20, that a particular baby cough syrup sold at Dollar General stores across the country has been recalled due to a possible bacterial contamination. According to the FDA, Kingston Pharma, LLC of Massena, New York, has voluntarily chosen to recall its 2 fl. ounce bottles of DG/health NATURALS Baby Cough Syrup plus Mucus because of a possible contamination of Bacillus cereus/ Bacillus circulans.

This bacteria has been known to cause gastrointestinal illnesses that include vomiting and diarrhea, according to Fortune, and that's something no parent wants their baby to have to suffer through, of course.

Only one lot has been recalled after testing found Bacillus cereus/Bacillus circulans in one out of every 10 bottles tested, as USA Today reported. And fortunately, according to the FDA, there have been no reported illnesses as a result of this recall.

Romper's requests for comment from the Dollar General and Kingston Pharma regarding the recall were not immediately returned.

This cough syrup was distributed to Dollar General retail stores across the country by Kingston Pharma, as reported by CBS News.

To find out whether or not you might have a bottle of baby cough syrup that has been recalled, you'll want to look for a DG/health NATURALS Baby Cough Syrup Plus Mucus 2 fl. ounce bottle with the lot number KL180157.

The expiration date 11/20 will be on the bottom of the carton the cough syrup was packaged in as well as on the back of the bottle label if you don't have the carton any longer.

The UPC Code is 8 54954 00250 0.

Below is an image of the recalled baby cough syrup.

According to Fox 5, Dollar General released an official statement regarding the recall, stating that it is working with Kingston Pharma as well as the FDA on the voluntary recall.

"Upon learning of the issue on March 20, 2019, Dollar General took immediate steps to recall this product. Our customers’ health and well-being are top priorities, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," Dollar General said in the statement.

If you have a bottle of the recalled baby cough syrup, the FDA recommends that you bring it back to the place of purchase for a full refund. And for any other questions, you can contact the company directly at 1-844-724-7347 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST.

Recalls are always unnerving to hear about, but, hopefully, the problem with this batch of medicine has been spotted before any babies could have been affected.