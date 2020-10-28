As soon as there's even the slightest dip in the temperature, it's time for pumpkin-everything in my house. Fall is my absolute favorite season, and if it is for you, too, you'll want to include the entire family in your fall-flavored favorites, like making a giant batch of baby-friendly pumpkin recipes for the littlest family member to enjoy.

Whether you're sticking to purées for your baby or you're ready to tackle baby-led weaning, there's something for every baby on this list. And most of them are so delicious, toddlers, kids, and adults alike can even enjoy these warm, nutty, fragrant and delightful fall dishes. There are pumpkin dishes to serve for every meal of the day if you wish — even a healthier version of dessert for those who aren't introducing sugar to your babies just yet.

Plus pumpkin is full of vitamin A, iron, and protein, making recipes with pumpkin the perfect food for baby. And it's full of antioxidants and it's high in fiber, which is awesome for baby's immune system and digestive system. Also, major bonus? Fresh pumpkins, like the little pie pumpkins at your local grocery store, can be used, but so can good ol' canned pumpkin. (Just check expiration dates. I have a feeling that one in your cabinet is no good now.)

1. Pumpkin French Toast Sticks Haute & Healthy Living These pumpkin french toast sticks from Haute & Healthy Living are just perfect for baby-led weaning and for toddlers. And not only are these sticks delicious, but they're so easy — there are six ingredients that take just 10 minutes to prepare. They're easy for little fingers to pick up, and soft enough for babies to gum them down.

3. Homemade Apple Pumpkin Baby Food Purée I sort of miss the days of making my now 2-year-old's meals in his little Baby Bullet. It was so satisfying to pulverize all those fruits and veggies and also know exactly what was going into his little body. But for this homemade apple pumpkin baby food purée from Joy Food Sunshine, all you need is a Vitamix or a blender, pumpkins, apples, and water. That's it! The apples work as a sweetener in this staple baby food, and the bright orange color is fun, too.

4. Pumpkin Biscuits Healthier Steps If your baby is 8 to 12 months old, they'll probably enjoy these delicious gluten-free pumpkin biscuits from Healthier Steps. Also, they're even better for your baby than store-bought since not only are they gluten-free, but they're lightly sweetened with maple syrup and no other additives. Remember to always supervise your baby whenever they're eating delicious biscuits.

5. Homemade Pumpkin Purée Cooks with Soul Why buy store-bought purées when you can make your own delicious and healthy version at home? This homemade pumpkin purée recipe from Cooks with Soul is so good, you may even be sneaking bites in between feeding your baby.

6. Butternut Pumpkin Baked Risotto This "velvety and creamy" butternut pumpkin baked risotto recipe from My Kids Lick the Bowl is the perfect dish that everyone in the family can enjoy. To make it easier to eat for smaller babies, be sure to grate the pumpkin into the dish, per the author's notes.

7. Baby Pumpkin Pancakes Brooklyn Farm Girl Aren't these baby pumpkin pancakes from Brooklyn Farm Girl just adorable? Everyone in the family will love these delicious (and healthy!) pumpkin pancakes for any meal of the day. Plus, the author notes that these are good for your baby if they're constipated — thanks, fiber.

8. Roasted Pumpkin Soup Damn Delicious When my son was a baby, he loved soup. Well, he may have just loved flinging it and spilling it everywhere, but he was definitely happy when he got to eat some. This roasted pumpkin soup recipe from Damn Delicious is perfect for every member of your family, and features roasted vegetables and even apples. Just hold off on the pepita garnish for your baby.

9. Puerto Rican Pumpkin Fritters Healthier Steps These vegan and gluten-free pumpkin fritters from Healthier Steps would be a deliciously warm and hearty breakfast on a crisp fall morning.

10. Slow Cooker/Instant Pot Pumpkin Bisque Fit Slow Cooker Queen For babies learning to use a spoon, this bisque is a bit thicker than a soup, so maybe it will stay on the spoon longer (so they can shelp it into the wall easier). But seriously, this pumpkin bisque recipe from Fit Slow Cooker queen is so delicious, the entire family can enjoy it.

11. Vegan Pumpkin Muffins Jessica in the Kitchen These vegan pumpkin muffins from Jessica in the Kitchen are just perfect for a fall day, and they freeze really well for a quick snack or breakfast, according to the recipe. Just leave off the loose oats and pumpkin seeds for baby.

12. Apple Pumpkin Baby Cookies These apple pumpkin baby cookies from To & Fro are only five ingredients, and are super healthy and tasty for baby. The texture is fun for baby to explore and chew, and this recipe yields 24 small muffin-sized cookies.

13. Pumpkin Pie Spice Smoothie Simply LaKita Smoothies are an awesome way to ensure your baby or toddler are getting in all of their fruits and vegetables, and this pumpkin pie spice smoothie from Simply LaKita is the perfect smoothie treat. You've got all the beneficial nutritional elements of the pumpkin, banana, and yogurt, and you can sweeten it to your personal preference by adding maple syrup.

14. Homemade Pumpkin Waffles My Forking Life I don't know of many children or babies who don't like waffles. My son has been eating his own Waffle House waffle every Sunday since he was 10 months old. It's now a weekly tradition. And these homemade pumpkin waffles from My Forking Life look like the perfect fall breakfast. I think you could safely omit the brown sugar for younger babies if you wanted to and they'd still taste delicious.