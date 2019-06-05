Some trends come and go and some just gain constant momentum to the point where you have to stop calling it a trend and just call it what it is — a cultural movement. This, my friends, is the cultural movement of "Baby Shark." The song that captivated all children everywhere is not ever going away, so instead of complaining about it, let's all lean in and enjoy. Because "Baby Shark" is getting a TV show on Nickelodeon, so at least you can follow a plot line with your kids instead of just singing the song over and over and over.

Nickelodeon Animation executive vice-president Ramsey Naito announced in a statement on Wednesday to Entertainment Weekly: "Baby Shark has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world, so it's no surprise it's one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube ever. At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon."

I don't know about you guys, but is anyone else sort of shocked that it took this long for "Baby Shark" to become a television series?

I mean, after all, "Baby Shark" really has managed to become the song of the past five years and it doesn't look as though it's going to suddenly stop being popular any time soon.

The earworm was first launched via YouTube by South Korean children's educational brand Pink Fong, a division of Smart Study, back in 2015 and became an almost instant sensation. In the past four years, the video has amassed more than 2.9 billion views on YouTube alone, perhaps because every child needs to listen to it at least 10 times a day. The song about a Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, and the rest swimming around (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo), spawned a popular dance challenge that saw more than 700,000 covers of the song performed online, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

And here's the big news — even Kylie Jenner is not immune to the charms of "Baby Shark" now that she's a mom to one-year-old daughter Stormi.

While not a lot of details are known about the "Baby Shark" television series being developed by Nickelodeon, Deadline reported that Pink Fong, the creators of the song, will be working in partnership with the television channel to ensure there will be a certain level of brand continuity with the animated series. Which will be great news for every kid out there who is tired of having to beg Alexa to play "Baby Shark" — like this little girl...

Whether you love "Baby Shark" or feel like you're going to lose your mind if you hear it played one more time ever, you have to give the people at Pink Fong credit. They really created something special with this song. Instead of going the way of most fads or trends, kids are doubling down on their "Baby Shark" love with every passing year.

It's annoying, but it's also seriously impressive.

Stay tuned for more details about the new "Baby Shark" series on Nickelodeon.