Just when you thought the "Baby Shark" craze couldn't get any bigger, toy company Hasbro exclusively revealed to Romper that Baby Shark Play-Doh is on its way. It probably already goes without saying, but this development is a major game changer for parents who love to do crafts with their littles.

I don't like to make sweeping statements, but I'm going to make one right now — just about every parent on this planet has heard the mega-popular "Baby Shark" song, a tune by South Korean educational band, Pinkfong. I say this with confidence because I can't get the song (which has racked up 2.2 billion views on YouTube, by the way) out my head, and I don't even have kids. If I didn't manage to escape this catchy tune, then I'm pretty sure parents have met the exact fate.

Although the song's "do-do-do-dos" chorus is a little grating, it's hard to deny how much joy it brings to children. And to keep that happiness alive, a few companies have branched out with their own Baby Shark products.

Take Montreal-based toy company WowWee, which created Baby Shark plush toys that play the iconic song. The adorable creation sold out within two days after its pre-sale launch on Dec. 1, 2018, a testament to Baby Shark's immense popularity.

Now Hasbro is going to get in on the action with its own Play-Doh Baby Shark set, and it's as epic as it sounds.

Courtesy of Hasbro

I'm talking Baby Shark-shaped cutters, a Pinkfong fox stamper, and more. Hasbro's press release to Romper expands on the fun, stating: "This vibrant set lets Baby Shark fans build baby, mommy and daddy shark using the cutters and accessories — even create a moustache for grandpa shark or glasses for grandma shark!"

The release continued, "To complete their underwater world kids can also make coral, seaweed and colorful sea creatures."

The set includes both baby and adult shark cutters, five additional cutters, a fish half mold, a Pinkfong fox stamper, a knife, a roller, a seaweed accessory, a coral roller, 12 cans of compound. And best of all, this Play-Doh set will soon be available at most major retailers nationwide.

As for the finer details, the $14.99 set will go on sale starting on May 1. Translation: You and your little one will get to get creative with this fun set in just a couple of months.

Courtesy of Hasbro

What I especially love about the set are the vibrant colors and small details, like the mustache option for Grandpa Shark. Who would Grandpa Shark be without his signature mustache, right? And Grandma Shark wouldn't be the same without her adorable specks, so kudos to Hasbro for nailing these important particulars.

I have a feeling this set will be incredibly popular, so it's probably a good idea to set a reminder in your calendar for its release date. The toy would make a great gift for Passover or Easter, holidays that both fall in April this year. Or you can treat your kid to the special toy just for the heck of it — why not, right?

So, get those plastic mats primed and ready because Play-Doh Baby Shark is on its way. Craft on, parents.

Edit note: This post has been corrected to reflect the actual date the product will be available to the Play-Doh Baby Shark set.