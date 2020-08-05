If your kid loves anything that has to do-do-do-do-do with Baby Shark, then they'll definitely be amped for "Baby Shark's Big Week" airing on Nick Jr next week. Starting on Aug. 10, Baby Shark will be making special appearances on the network and he's bringing some under-the-sea themed episodes from your kid's favorite Nick Jr. shows with him.

For the past 32 years, the Discovery channel has been celebrating Shark Week, one week dedicated educating and entertaining its viewers about the terrifying but fascinating ocean creatures. And this year, in partnership with Discovery, Nickelodeon has created Shark Week of sorts for kids, hosted by the one and only Baby Shark.

According to Nickelodeon, the weeklong special — airing from Monday, Aug. 10 to Friday, Aug. 14 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET/PT — will feature Baby Shark shorts as well as special aquatic themed episodes of PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, and Blaze and the Monster Machines. The network will also offer up some "bite-sized shark facts," so your little one can learn something, too. And on the final day of "Baby Shark's Big Week," Nick Jr. will air a brand-new Bubble Guppies episode called "Too Bright For Movie Night" on Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. ET/PT.

Ahead of "Baby Shark's Big Week" kicking off on Monday, Nickelodeon released a commercial teasing what's in store., which a narrator described as a "whole week of swimsational adventures and music videos with Baby Shark and all your Nick Jr. friends."

You can expect to see a lot more Baby Shark on Nickelodeon in the future. Baby Shark will also be the star of a brand new show on the network, which is tentatively titled Baby Shark's Big Adventure. There will be 26 half-hour episodes in this new series (geared towards pre-school aged kids), which will dive deeper into Baby Shark's world under the sea and introduce audience members to other people in his world, like his best friend William.

So, before the weeklong special airs on Aug. 10, do yourself a favor and mentally prepare for yourself now for your kiddo to be obsessed with Baby Shark all over again in a brand new way.